High-speed internet expanding in rural northwestern SC as part of utility partnership

PICKENS — During a 30-minute Zoom conference to talk about their new broadband internet partnership, executives with Blue Ridge Electric Co-op found the computer screen frozen in their Pickens office.

Zach Hinton, vice president for support services, rejoined the meeting with the rest of his team a few minutes later from his phone, with the video turned off.

"Sorry. We had to jump on my phone. It's, uh, believe it or not, we're having internet issues," Hinton said. "Our facility is not served by our partnership right now. So we're working on it."

It was perhaps the best demonstration of the need for their announcement.

On May 18, Blue Ridge joined with Abbeville-based West Carolina Telephone Cooperative to announce a five-year, $150 million rollout of broadband internet service throughout Blue Ridge's 1,800-square-mile service area in the mountainous, far-western reaches of South Carolina. The partnership, first hinted at last fall, now has an official name and website: Upcountry Fiber.

Leaders said they were not aware of any other such partnership in the state.

Jim Lovinggood, the head of Blue Ridge, said his cooperative has borrowed money for the endeavor through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and lenders that target utility cooperatives. The return on investment, he said, will "take years," but demand for the service has surprised everyone at Blue Ridge. No state or federal grants are currently funding Upcountry Fiber, but Lovinggood, said his team would keep looking for grant opportunities.

Blue Ridge's service area is Oconee and Pickens counties, and small patches of Anderson, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

Demand is certainly there. In a pilot program in the Stillwater neighborhood on Hartwell Lake near Corinth Baptist Church east of Seneca this winter, Blue Ridge leaders expected a "take" rate of 30 to 40 percent, meaning they counted on no more than two out of every five households to sign up for service. A broadband provider already offered internet in the neighborhood, Hinton said. Customers ultimately preferred working with the cooperative, which doesn't have introductory rates and downstream price increases and starts its service at $50 a month for 200 megabytes of upload and download power.

"We ended up with well over a 70 percent take rate," Hinton said," and that was pre-construction."

Blue Ridge had already circulated a survey among all 69,000 of its customers — residential and commercial — to gauge the level of interest in the service. The survey took place before the pandemic struck. About 7,000 responded, Hinton said.

"And from the ones that responded back, it was overwhelmingly positive," Hinton said. "I would say shockingly so. Eighty percent of respondents said that, whether they had a provider or not, if Blue Ridge Electric got into the internet business, they would take service."

Internet service, Lovinggood said, has gone well beyond "entertainment value." He said that Blue Ridge and West Carolina are taking their cues from the federal legislation — the 1936 Rural Electrification Act — that created rural utility cooperatives like Blue Ridge, itself 80 years old, in places where investor-owned operators would not go. There is no federal law driving broadband development right now, he said, but cooperatives see the need anyway.

"It's really a necessity," Lovinggood said. "And so we're basically taking the same attitude. We're starting again. And we'll be borrowing the money and building the network in those areas. And it'll be a long-term payback."

With the commercial launch of the broadband effort this week, customers can go to upcountryfiber.com and see if they live in an area that currently offers the service. For now it is extremely limited, with workers laying lines near Seneca and Central, but customers can let Blue Ridge know there is demand in their neighborhood.

"The buildout is going to take several years," Lovinggood said. "And we worry about the expectations."

Lovinggood said the decision to forge ahead with Upcountry Fiber traces back three years to his first conversations about a possible partnership with Jeff Wilson, the head of West Carolina. The Abbeville rural telephone operator began offering fiberoptic broadband service in 2011 and today offers the service to every customer in Abbeville, McCormick and in the Iva-Starr area of Anderson County.

Wilson said West Carolina is still the only company in the state that has fiber option out to its entire membership, Wilson said.

The $150 million price tag for Upcountry Fiber, he added, is "very conservative." Blue Ridge's power lines extend almost 7,000 miles.

"I'd love for it to all come in at $150 million, but that's our conservative estimate," he said.

State legislation passed in 2019 opened the way for electric cooperatives to get into the broadband business, Blue Ridge's Hinton said, with the caveat that they pair with an existing partner. Under that legislation, Blue Ridge is able to use its existing rights of way to install fiberoptic lines.

West Carolina's broadband service is "symmetrical," meaning it offers equally high upload and download speeds, said Shannon Sears, West Carolina's director of commercial operations. Fast upload speed is critical for customers working or studying from home and needing to do video calls with bosses or teachers, he said.

"We've seen behavior change," Sears said. "We see usage going up every year."