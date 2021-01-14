Herlong adds office in Clemson; United Way names new board members; Triumph store on Main

Joan Herlong and Associates/Sotheby's International Realty recently announced an expansion into the Clemson market in addition to its office in Greenville, according to a company news release. The realtor will seek temporary space in Clemson until its new office in the Patrick Square development, near the intersection of Highway 123 and Issaqueena Trail, opens in late spring or early summer.

"The Clemson location is ideal because the Clemson market itself is booming," Herlong said, "and it straddles the area between our two greatest lake markets: Lake Keowee and Lake Hartwell."

The housing market in the Upstate — and in many areas of the country — has continued to run hot despite the pandemic as buyers respond to low interest rates for home loans.

Agents will not be assigned specifically to the new office and will instead use both locations based on what is most convenient for buyers and sellers. The Clemson office will also be open later hours to encourage walk-ins, according to the release. The agency's Greenville office is located downtown at 1 McDaniel Greene, near Rock Quarry Garden and the west side of Cleveland Park.

United Way appointments

United Way of Greenville County announced 10 new appointments to its 40-person board of directors this week. Each was appointed for a three-year term. According to a Monday news release, they are:

Jim Akerhielm, business leader and community volunteer

Karen Baynes-Dunning, Baynes Dunning Consulting

Dr. Elizabeth Davis, Furman University

Tim Hudson, ITW Hartness

Cal Hurst, Southern First

David Lominack, TD Bank

Stacey Mills, University of South Carolina Upstate and Mountain View Baptist Church

Sue Priester, community volunteer

Diane Smock, attorney and community volunteer

Dan Weidenbenner, Mill Community Ministries

In December, the board named its 2021 executive committee.

Chair: Calvin Calhoun, Truist

Vice Chair: Carl Sobocinski, Table 301

Treasurer: Tami McKnew, Fox Rothschild

Secretary: Deb Long, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System

Community Impact Committee Chair: Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health

Past Chair: Jason Richards, NAI Earle Furman

Triumph opens shop on Main

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The Greenville Triumph is relocating its offices to 22 S. Main St. in downtown Greenville and turning its holiday pop-up shop into a full-time storefront, according to a release from the team. The Triumph staff was previously located in the ONE building. The USL League One team won the championship in 2020 in its second year of existence.

In semi-related news, it was announced this week that North Carolina FC, based in Cary, N.C., would drop from the USL Championship to play League One soccer in 2021. That brings another regional rival for the Triumph into the league, which already includes teams from Chattanooga, Tenn., and Statesboro, Ga.

The rundown

Boeing's North Charleston plant hasn't delivered a 787 since October as the company continues to sort out a problem that causing defects in the fuselage. Boeing is still planning to consolidate all of its 787 production in South Carolina in the spring.

Port City Java in downtown Greenville closed temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure. In the course of checking on that we found the coffee shop's Main Street location was being marketed for lease and that Port City Java has agreed to vacate if another tenant wanted it.

After facing sharp criticism for pushing for a rate hike during the pandemic, Dominion Energy announced it would postpone its request for six months. The hike was expected to generate an extra $178 million for the company annually.

Straight from the release

Greenville-based "SynTerra Corporation, a science and engineering firm with offices throughout the Southeast, announced the hiring of Danny McCormick as the company’s Construction Management Program Director." McCormick will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

7-figure Upstate home sales

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.