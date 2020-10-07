You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hear your Greenville County Council candidates in virtual forum today

County Square entrance
Buy Now

A sign marks the entrance to County Square in Greenville, South Carolina, on June 23, 2020. Greenville County Council members have not met in council chambers there since March.

 By Anna B. Mitchell amitchell@postandcourier.com

Candidates for five contested Greenville County Council seats will meet virtually for a forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that will be moderated by author and speaker Deb Sofield and hosted by Greenville Partnership for Philanthropy, Nonprofit Alliance and United Way of Greenville County.

The forum comes as the county continues to manage the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and decides how to spend $91 million in federal funds sent to the county as part of the coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act. 

The forum will include a focus on topics vital to the philanthropic community at a time when nonprofits are struggling to survive amid losses to revenue and skyrocketing needs in the communities they serve. 

Topics will include growth, housing, transportation, government transparency and more. 

Residents are encouraged to attend but must pre-register. The forum is scheduled from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nbxzMfU2RMmov66Gs7l1ug

Candidates:

District 18 Mike Barnes (uncontested)

Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week.


District 20 Steve Shaw, Farris Steele Johnson

District 21 Chris Harrison (uncontested)

District 22 Stan Tzouvelekas, Samantha Wallace

District 24 Amanda McDougald Scott, Liz Seman

District 25 Ben Carper, Ennis Fant

District 27 Butch Kirven, Will Morin

   

Follow Nathaniel Cary on Twitter at @nathanielcary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News