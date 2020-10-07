Hear your Greenville County Council candidates in virtual forum today

Candidates for five contested Greenville County Council seats will meet virtually for a forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that will be moderated by author and speaker Deb Sofield and hosted by Greenville Partnership for Philanthropy, Nonprofit Alliance and United Way of Greenville County.
The forum comes as the county continues to manage the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and decides how to spend $91 million in federal funds sent to the county as part of the coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act.
The forum will include a focus on topics vital to the philanthropic community at a time when nonprofits are struggling to survive amid losses to revenue and skyrocketing needs in the communities they serve.
Topics will include growth, housing, transportation, government transparency and more.
Residents are encouraged to attend but must pre-register. The forum is scheduled from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nbxzMfU2RMmov66Gs7l1ug
Candidates:
District 18 Mike Barnes (uncontested)
District 20 Steve Shaw, Farris Steele Johnson
District 21 Chris Harrison (uncontested)
District 22 Stan Tzouvelekas, Samantha Wallace
District 24 Amanda McDougald Scott, Liz Seman
District 25 Ben Carper, Ennis Fant
District 27 Butch Kirven, Will Morin