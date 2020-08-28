Hayne Hipp, Greenville businessman and philanthropist, has died at age 80

Business and civic leader William Hayne Hipp of Greenville has died at age 80 after a brief illness.
The news spread quickly across the city Friday, shocking those who reflected on his impact on Greenville. Few knew he was seeking treatment for cancer.
Local historian Don Koonce characterized Hipp's role in the community as "huge," citing his leadership at Liberty Corp., which Hipp's grandfather started in 1919, and creation of the nonprofit Liberty Fellows leadership program. Under Hipp's leadership, 27 years as its chief executive officer, Liberty Corp. grew into a multi-billion-dollar, publicly held insurance, real estate and media enterprise based in Greenville until it sold in 2000.
Hipp and his wife of 57 years, Anna Kate, were also at the center of fund-raising for Greenville's most iconic symbol: the Liberty Bridge over the Reedy River Falls in Falls Park. The bridge's name honors Hipp's grandfather, Liberty Corp. founder W. Frank Hipp, and the rest of the Hipp family for their commitment and contributions to the city.
"I think what Hayne has been able to do," Koonce said. "You have to go back to Liberty Insurance, taking over from his father, he built Liberty back into something special and very profitable and then selling it. And then what he's been doing with the leadership program is just phenomenal."
Reached Friday morning, Hipp's son, Reid, said the family was holding together and just "doing what we've got to do."
Elizabeth Owens, Hipp's secretary of 31 years, said Hipp was not sick for long.
"There will be a private memorial service," Owens said.
According to an obituary from the family, Hipp was born in Greenville on March 11, 1940, to the late Francis Moffett and Mary Looper Hipp.
"A great loss for the hundreds of friends and others whose lives he touched, healed and inspired," the obituary said.
Hipp was instrumental in founding and supporting multiple nonprofit organizations in Greenville. He helped launch the Urban League of the Upstate, Public Education Partners, and in 2003 co-founded with his wife the influential Liberty Fellowship in conjunction with The Aspen Institute. This program selected young and up-and-coming professionals from across South Carolina to establish a network of "values-based" leaders committed to improving the quality of life and opportunities for South Carolina citizens.
Hipp's honors have included receiving the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, and being inducted into the South Carolina Business Hall of Fame. Pawleys Island, South Carolina, also presented him with a key to the city for his civic work there.
"Saddened to learn about the death of Hayne Hipp, a man who did so much for the community over the decades," wrote County Council Chairman Butch Kirven in a tweet Friday afternoon.
Hipp briefly dabbled in politics with a 2004 run as a Republican for Greenville County Council — the same year Kirven was first elected to the council. Hipp's campaign emphasized support for the county's adoption of a holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Hipp was not elected, but his pro-business platform helped elevate the campaigns of several other County Council challengers who defeated incumbents and were successful in overturning the council's position on the holiday.
Hipp was an avid hiker and athlete well into his 70s, completing the Appalachian Trail in July 2013 at age 73, according to his obituary.
He was a graduate of Washington and Lee University and held a master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his son and two daughters, Mary Hipp of Greenville and Anna Hayne “Tres” Small of Athens, Ga. He also leaves behind his wife; six grandchildren; his brother, John Carter, of Atlanta; and his sister, Mary Jane Brock of New York.
The family has asked that contributions in Hipp's memory be made to the Falls Park Endowment c/o Community Foundation of Greenville, 630 East Washington Street, Suite A, Greenville, South Carolina, 29601, or the charity of one’s choice.