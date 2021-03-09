Happy + Hale owner hands over downtown location to Mediterranean eatery Parsley and Mint

Paul Ryll and his business partner, Rion Mimms, were lamenting the close of their Tipsy Taco franchise location in Clemson this time last year.

They dreamed up a Mediterranean concept that could withstand global upsets, which they called Parsley and Mint.

“We knew we wanted to stay in restaurants and needed to figure out something that could fit into a pandemic world and still work,” said Mimms, who works at Oscar Mike Appraisal Group, which is owned by Ryll.

The two businessmen were deeply impacted by having to lay off Tipsy Taco staff at the start of the pandemic and didn’t want to do that again. In November, Ryll cold emailed Tyler Helikson, the owner of health food restaurant Happy + Hale, which had a spot on Main Street in downtown Greenville. The location, which opened in May 2017, closed in March and reopened in June before closing again in September.

“We tried as hard as we could but realized the business wasn’t coming back anytime soon,” Helikson said. “When Paul emailed, the world was still so uncertain.”

The timing was serendipitous, Helikson said. The two teams realized passing the baton would be a turnkey process since both concepts were fast-casual with a focus on healthy dishes. Thanks to the handoff, Ryll and Mimms set an ambitious April opening date.

“It was a very sad day for us when we left because we had become good friends with everyone, including the landlord,” Helikson said. “But with Paul, out of anybody, it just felt right.”

Ryll echoed Helikson’s sentiments, and said he had an “amazingly positive feeling” from the start. The location was perfect, just a short walk from the Oscar Mike Appraisal Group’s office at Endeavor, a co-working space at 1 N. Main St. (The Post and Courier Greenville's office is also located in Endeavor.)

Ryll, who served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years and is a graduate of John Hopkins University’s Cary Business School, said this is the right time to open Parsley and Mint because many have focused on their health during the pandemic. Dishes will include lamb kofta, grilled citrus chicken, falafel and pickled curried cauliflower, said Ryll, who is working toward a Master of Professional Studies in Food Business from The Culinary Institute of America.

“When there’s a crisis that affects everyone’s health, their first reaction is to make healthier choices,” Ryll said. “It’s also the right thing to do, to offer healthier options to the public.”

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The Parlsey and Mint team is doing fast-casual because of its limited contact, and will have a heavy focus on delivery and takeout options, Ryll said. They also have the advantage of new outdoor seating, something Happy + Hale fought for but didn’t get until the pandemic.

“We finally got permission in August and paid for the railing and I think that will help tremendously because people in Greenville love to be outside,” Helikson said. “It will bring a nice energy to the spot.”

Ryll and Mimms plan to opening a second Parsley and Mint location near Furman at the University Square Shopping Center, an area that attracted them based on the median household incomes and development plans. They expect to hire about 30 employees for the downtown location and 45 to 50 for the location near Furman, anticipating that this second spot will have more part-time workers.

For now, Parsley and Mint is subleasing 600 S. Main Street from Happy + Hale, which has two locations in Raleigh, N.C., and one in Durham, N.C., with a second Durham location opening in April. Helikson said he wants to focus on building density in the home market and then expand rather than maintain a one-off spot in Greenville, four hours away from headquarters. Having all locations near each other means they can share teams, something that has been essential as its downtown Raleigh restaurant is still closed, he said.

“The pandemic has been so oppressive in our industry from the biggest restaurants to the smallest mom and pop locations, but fortunately there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Happy + Hale regulars have been open in sharing their sadness, compassion and gratitude for the team, including for former General Manager Lara Fernandez, Helikson said. Fernandez is responsible for bringing the restaurant to life and is now the business manager at Martin Garden Center, he said.

Helikson thinks they could come back to Greenville one day in a new location.

“Greenville was very good to us for a long time so when the time and location are right I would definitely entertain the idea of coming back,” he said.

For now, Helikson said he will be there on opening day at Parsley and Mint.

“I will be there with bells on and wish them nothing but success,” he said.