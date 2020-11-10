GSP to HOU takes flight; more on Michelin's $100M commitment; Spero Financial is official

Southwest Airlines cranked up its service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to Houston, Texas, last Thursday.

As we reported a month ago, the service will operate four times a week to start. According to a GSP release, that will increase to six times a week — Sunday through Friday — beginning in January.

It's Southwest, so obviously the flights are on a Boeing 737 variant, this one accommodating 143 passengers. Those on the first flight received commemorative bag tags. Houston joins Atlanta and Baltimore, Md., as destinations on the airline from GSP.

Air travel has been curtailed significantly due to the pandemic but Southwest has thus far avoided the large involuntary layoffs made by some other major airlines in recent weeks. It did reduce its workforce by offering voluntary early retirements and extended time off earlier this year.

Underlining the Michelin news

If you missed it on Election Day, we broke the news that Michelin and Greenville County struck a deal to update and extend an existing tax incentives program. In exchange for the extension, Michelin — which has been in the county since 1975 and relocated its North American headquarters there 10 years later — agreed to invest $100 million into its local operations.

To give the agreement and its potential impact some scale, this paragraph was located deeper in the story from Post and Courier Greenville's Nathaniel Cary: "In 2012, the county agreed to a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Michelin in return for the company’s investment of $200 million in multiple projects across its operations. Since then, Michelin has invested more than $442 million in the county, according to the updated agreement."

The agreement needs a few more readings at County Council meetings to go into effect, essentially a formality.

Credit union rebrand

Spero Financial was officially launched on Monday, retiring the SC Telco Federal Credit Union branding, according to a company news release. The change was first announced in August.

The new name comes ahead of the Greenville-headquartered organization's completion of a merger with Anderson Federal Credit Union, which should wrap up early next year. Once fully combined, Spero Financial will have 59,000 members at locations in Greenville, Simpsonville, Taylors, Easley, Spartanburg, Columbia and Anderson.

According to the release, the physical name transition will take a few months. Anderson locations will transition after the merger is complete.

The rundown

Quick hits

Ashley Keene was named existing industry manager for the Greenville Area Development Corporation, according to a Monday release from GADC. Keene will "serve as liaison to existing companies across Greenville County to ensure the community is being responsive (to) their needs as well as encourage their growth." Keene is a Greenville native and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from South Carolina's Moore School of Business in 2011.

The remodeled Yee-Haw Brewing in downtown Greenville reopens later this week, bringing along with it the first Prince's Hot Chicken Shack outside of Nashville. We wrote about it last week. Yee-Haw is located at 307 E. McBee Ave.

South Carolina's Department of Revenue released a list of tax tips for veterans and members of the military, timed to coincide with Veterans Day for obvious reasons. The tips are intended to remind them of "available tax benefits." The complete list can be found here.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.