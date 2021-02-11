Grocery wholesaler C&S announces closure of Mauldin plant, loss of 366 jobs

MAULDIN — A New Hampshire-based grocery mega-wholesaler that has run a distribution operation for more than a decade out of Bi-Lo's former stomping ground in Mauldin has notified state authorities that hundreds of warehouse employees there will be losing their jobs.

C&S Wholesale Grocers first warned the South Carolina Department of Workforce and Employment last fall that layoffs could be coming this year. That warning turned into a closure notification on Feb. 5, according to a letter the agency shared with The Post and Courier.

Between March 6 and April 2, 366 C&S employees will report for their final day's work at food warehouses at 208 Bi-Lo Blvd. and 216 Forrester Drive.

The Post and Courier reached out to the privately owned company's vice president for communications, Lauren Le Bruno, for more information about the company and its plans, but she declined to comment

"It is a long-standing practice of C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. not to comment on questions concerning initiatives, which have not been publicly announced," Le Bruno wrote in an email. "However, I can tell you that the Company is committed to satisfying our customers’ needs to the fullest and remains focused on taking the necessary actions to achieve our overall strategic initiatives."

C&S Senior Vice President Alan Kintisch wrote in the company's Feb. 5 closure notification that the decision to permanently lay off employees came as a result of "certain decisions of its customers." The letter did not name the customers or spell out those decisions.

Founded in 1918 by the current company chairman's grandfather, C&S claims to supply more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chains, military bases and other institutions with more than 137,000 different products. Its website lists 33 distribution locations around the country, and it has listed Target and Safeway among its customers.

One of its customers over the years has been Bi-Lo, whose parent company, Southeastern Grocers, announced in June 2020 is in the process of "dissolving" the Bi-Lo banner after years of financial problems.

Whether Bi-Lo's dissolution played a role in C&S Wholesale's layoffs was not immediately clear. Southeastern Grocers did not return a call from The Post and Courier.

Bi-Lo, which launched as a grocery store chain in Mauldin in the early 1960s, continues to loom large in the area.

C&S Wholesale's 208 Bi-Lo Blvd. location, set in an industrial section of Mauldin, still has a Bi-Lo-themed reception area visible through the locked front door. Signage along Bi-LO Boulevard today displays a mix of Bi-Lo and C&S emblems.

No one answered when a reporter rang the doorbell at 208 Bi-Lo Blvd. A couple dozen cars were parked in a lot that could hold four times that number. Similarly, the parking lot at 216 Forrester was mostly empty mid-morning on Feb. 11. Eighteen-wheelers rolled up to loading docks every few minutes.

C&S Wholesale Grocers describes itself in corporate literature as the "largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States."

In November, Forbes magazine listed it at No. 11 among the largest privately held firms in the United States. With nearly $26 billion in revenue, it keeps company with top-10 private food and beverage conglomerates Cargill, Mars and Reyes.

C&S's arrival in Mauldin in early 2005 coincided with the Dutch food conglomerate Ahold's sale of the Bi-Lo operation to a Texas-based private-equity firm, Lone Star Funds. Though an American-born company, Bi-Lo by then had been owned by Ahold for nearly 30 years.

According to published reports at the time, Ahold sold off the Bi-Lo warehouses in Mauldin and shifted distribution operations there to C&S Wholesale Grocers in early 2005.

With Southeastern Grocers' decision in recent months to dissolve the Bi-Lo banner, Dutch-Belgian conglomerate Ahold Delhaize will buy dozens of the stores. Ahold Delhaize is in the process of converting several area Bi-Lo stores to the "Food Lion" banner.

Employees who will be losing their jobs at C&S Wholesale received letters this week urging them to call human resources if they have questions. A Post and Courier call to that number Feb. 10 was not returned.