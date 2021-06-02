Greenville's United Community Bank expands in Charlotte suburbs

GREENVILLE — United Community Bank is growing again, this time reaching deeper into its North Carolina market area.

On May 27, the bank announced it would acquire Cornelius, N.C.-based Aquesta Bank in a deal that will add $752 million in assets to United Community Bank's $18.6 billion. Cornelius is an affluent community near Lake Norman just outside Charlotte. United already has 161 offices in five states — Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. Aquesta, founded in 2006, has nine branches in the suburbs of Charlotte as well as in Wilmington, N.C. It also has loan offices in Raleigh, N.C., and in Greenville and Charleston, according to the announcement.

This was the second acquisition announcement for United Community Bank in as many weeks. On May 13, the bank announced it would be acquiring Greenville-based FinTrust in a deal that dramatically expands its financial advising operation.

United Community Bank, currently based in Blairsville, Ga., will move its headquarters into a new tower in downtown Greenville by 2024. Most of its executive staff already live and work in Greenville.

United Community Bank has tripled in size since 2012, and its chief executive officer, Lynn Harton, told The Post and Courier in February that he expects $2 billion to $2.5 billion in annual growth through new business and acquisitions in coming years.

"This transaction is consistent with our desire to expand into attractive and fast-growing markets that we know well," Harton said of the Aquesta acquisition.

According to the full announcement on the bank's website, the deal has a value of roughly $131 million, including about $12 million for outstanding options and warrants to acquire Aquesta common stock.

The South Carolina legislative leaders most ardent about selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper said June 1 it is obvious there are no interested buyers and signed off on an overhaul proposal that leaves the utility publicly owned. Both the House and Senate will need to approve the compromise reached by some of the state’s most powerful lawmakers during a special session later this month.

and signed off on an overhaul proposal that leaves the utility publicly owned. Both the House and Senate will need to approve the compromise reached by some of the state’s most powerful lawmakers during a special session later this month. The 12-foot by 32-foot Hog Island Queen boat in North Myrtle Beach is readying for her maiden voyage in June as Royal Tiki Charters puts on some final touches. Billy Riggs, co-owner of Royal Tiki, said he and his business partner are in their early 60s and this is something they’ve always wanted to do.

boat in North Myrtle Beach is readying for her maiden voyage in June as Royal Tiki Charters puts on some final touches. Billy Riggs, co-owner of Royal Tiki, said he and his business partner are in their early 60s and this is something they’ve always wanted to do. Downtown Charleston restaurants shake off remnants of pandemic operations and look forward. Vaccinated back-of-house employees at Butcher and Bee last week were given the go-ahead to work without face coverings if they choose.

7-figure home sales

Two homes sold for more than $1 million over the past week — one on Lake Keowee and one in the mountains above Travelers Rest.

On the move

A Columbia-based strategic communications firm launched in 2013 is expanding its footprint, including a new hire in Greenville. NP Strategy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nexsen Pruet law firm, announced June 1, that four communications professionals were added to the firm's existing staff of 25 communications professionals working in eight offices in the Carolinas. Celesia Patterson is joining the company's Greenville office as a strategic marketing manager, according to the release. Also joining NP Strategy are Beverly Bowers (Columbia), Valentina Rojas (Charlotte) and Imani Frasier (Charlotte).

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.