Greenville's United Community Bank expands in Charlotte suburbs

GREENVILLE — United Community Bank is growing again, this time reaching deeper into its North Carolina market area.
On May 27, the bank announced it would acquire Cornelius, N.C.-based Aquesta Bank in a deal that will add $752 million in assets to United Community Bank's $18.6 billion. Cornelius is an affluent community near Lake Norman just outside Charlotte. United already has 161 offices in five states — Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. Aquesta, founded in 2006, has nine branches in the suburbs of Charlotte as well as in Wilmington, N.C. It also has loan offices in Raleigh, N.C., and in Greenville and Charleston, according to the announcement.
This was the second acquisition announcement for United Community Bank in as many weeks. On May 13, the bank announced it would be acquiring Greenville-based FinTrust in a deal that dramatically expands its financial advising operation.
United Community Bank, currently based in Blairsville, Ga., will move its headquarters into a new tower in downtown Greenville by 2024. Most of its executive staff already live and work in Greenville.
United Community Bank has tripled in size since 2012, and its chief executive officer, Lynn Harton, told The Post and Courier in February that he expects $2 billion to $2.5 billion in annual growth through new business and acquisitions in coming years.
"This transaction is consistent with our desire to expand into attractive and fast-growing markets that we know well," Harton said of the Aquesta acquisition.
According to the full announcement on the bank's website, the deal has a value of roughly $131 million, including about $12 million for outstanding options and warrants to acquire Aquesta common stock.
Quick hits
- Spartanburg's Converse College announced June 1 it is the recipient of a $2.5 million gift from the George Earnest Burwell, Jr. Charitable Trust. Burwell was a Chevrolet dealer in Spartanburg who left a trust for his daughter, Faith Burwell Stewart-Gordon, that reverted to Converse upon her death. Stewart-Gordon, owner of the famous Russian Tea Room in New York City for 29 years until she sold it in the mid-1990s, died last fall. Her obituary appeared in The New York Times on Oct. 14, 2020. Stewart-Gordon, who wrote a memoir about her days as hostess of the Russian Tea Room, attended Converse from 1949 to 1950 and had a brief career on Broadway. Her mother, Faith C. Burwell, graduated from Converse in 1923.
- A Greenville sanitizing company is going to Nationals. In a media release June 1, SimplySterile Solutions announced it had entered a partnership with Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics to provide disinfection and sanitizing services to the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States. At national events, including the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, June 3 through 6, SimplySterile will spray down equipment between each gymnastics session, the release said. SimplySterile's methods are effective against 99.99 percent of bacteria, germs and viruses, including coronavirus and the flu.
- The South Carolina Department of Revenue issued a statement June 1 reminding motorists to brace for the planned July 1 gas tax increase. Expect to pay an additional 2 cents per gallon at the pump starting next month — if you track purchases, you can claim them as a credit on your income taxes. This is the fifth consecutive year the gas tax has increased, an incremental fee change that is funding road, bridge and infrastructure construction across the state. The state's Motor Fuel User Fee will be 26 cents per gallon. It is part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act that the General Assembly passed in 2017. The fee will increase another 2 cents in 2022, and no more increases are currently planned.
- It's not your imagination: Self-storage units in the Greenville area have increased dramatically over the past decade. An analysis by apartment and self-storage search engine website RENTCafé, a division of software developer Yardi Matrix, found the Greenville metro area added 2.1 million square feet between 2011 and 2020. This was a 45 percent increase. The good news is storage rates here, averaging $73 a month for a 10-foot by 10-foot unit, are lower than the national average of $115 a month.
- An economics professor at Clemson is helping the Biden administration make its case for the long-term economic value of early childhood education. A media release from the university on June 1 highlighted the research of Jorge Luis Garcia, a professor at Clemson's business school since 2018. In pitching its $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, the White House cited a study — "Quantifying the Life-Cycle Benefits of an Influential Early-Childhood Program" — that Garcia co-authored in the University of Chicago's Journal of Political Economy. The study, which studied early childhood programs through mid-life, found an internal rate of return of 13.7 percent
The rundown
Business headlines from around South Carolina.
- The South Carolina legislative leaders most ardent about selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper said June 1 it is obvious there are no interested buyers and signed off on an overhaul proposal that leaves the utility publicly owned. Both the House and Senate will need to approve the compromise reached by some of the state’s most powerful lawmakers during a special session later this month.
- The 12-foot by 32-foot Hog Island Queen boat in North Myrtle Beach is readying for her maiden voyage in June as Royal Tiki Charters puts on some final touches. Billy Riggs, co-owner of Royal Tiki, said he and his business partner are in their early 60s and this is something they’ve always wanted to do.
- Downtown Charleston restaurants shake off remnants of pandemic operations and look forward. Vaccinated back-of-house employees at Butcher and Bee last week were given the go-ahead to work without face coverings if they choose.
7-figure home sales
Two homes sold for more than $1 million over the past week — one on Lake Keowee and one in the mountains above Travelers Rest.
- 121 Sunrise Ridge, Sunset, 29685 sold on May 28 for $1,900,000. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1.1 acres. The seller was represented by Daniel Ezelle of Ezelle Hines Properties. The buyer was represented by Ronda Smith of Coldwell Banker Caine.
- 1101 Mountain Summit Road, Travelers Rest, 29690 sold on May 27 for $1,300,000. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3.03 acres. The seller was represented by Teresa Jones of Wondracek Realty Group. The buyer was represented by Katrina Carrera Campbell of Blackstream/Christie's International Real Estate.
On the move
- A Columbia-based strategic communications firm launched in 2013 is expanding its footprint, including a new hire in Greenville. NP Strategy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nexsen Pruet law firm, announced June 1, that four communications professionals were added to the firm's existing staff of 25 communications professionals working in eight offices in the Carolinas. Celesia Patterson is joining the company's Greenville office as a strategic marketing manager, according to the release. Also joining NP Strategy are Beverly Bowers (Columbia), Valentina Rojas (Charlotte) and Imani Frasier (Charlotte).
Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.