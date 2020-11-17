Greenville's Poe Mill development seeks rezoning for 428-apartment community

The developer of Poe Mill in Greenville is taking the next step in the approval process.

County Council will weigh whether to rezone the former mill site from industrial to a planned development to allow the expansive mixed-use project. The Greenville County Redevelopment Authority (GCRA) voted to sell Poe Mill to Contour Development earlier this summer, pending approval of the development plan.

Contour, a Michigan-based developer that controls nearly 10,000 apartments across the country, plans to build 428 apartments, 40,000 square feet of commercial space and a clubhouse with a common open space on the former mill site.

The mill that supported the Poe Mill community burned down in a pair of fires in 2002 and 2003. It had been out of operation since 1977 and left the community as a diverse but largely low-income area. A makeshift skatepark grew into its own over the last several years but the concrete pad that remains from the mill has been largely unused for the last decade.

The GCRA bought the land and performed the site studies on the environmental brownfield, then marketed it for sale.

Contour hopes to incorporate the Poe Mill development with another of its revitalization projects nearby, the American Spinning Mill. There, Contour is rehabilitating the former textile mill into 277 apartments and a fast casual restaurant space.

Contour is also seeking a variance through the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals to reduce setbacks from streets to three feet to allow buildings to abut sidewalks along A Street and Buncombe Road.

Bruce Kopytek, chief architect at Contour, said they plan to keep the two historic smokestacks on the Poe Mill property and incorporate them into the new design.

Kopytek said Contour is working with the county to build an extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail past both the American Spinning Mill and Poe Mill developments.

“We would hope to develop foot traffic between them as well,” he said.

The development would feature six five-story buildings with commercial space on the ground floor and 3.5-story parking decks in the corners of the property. It would create a central courtyard designed to be open to the community and suitable for functions or concerts, Kopytek said.

Half of the housing in Poe Mill is expected to be affordable for a family of four making about $57,000 annually. Most of the apartments would be two-bedrooms. The development could double the population of the nearby mill village.

The rezoning must be approved on three readings by Greenville County Council. The first reading is scheduled for Tuesday night.