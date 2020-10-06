Greenville's massive $50M sewer tunnel promises decades of capacity in fast-growing area

Twelve years of planning and eight months of digging later, the city of Greenville has its first tunnel.

Aside from Greenville Zoo visitors near the tunnel's access shaft in Cleveland Park, the project has been all but invisible to Greenville residents as work crept forward underfoot. Stand at the corner of Main and Broad streets in downtown Greenville, and that tunnel is 100 feet below.

It is not the most glamorous of projects set, as it is, to carry sewer water from areas north of the city of Greenville to a wastewater treatment plant on Mauldin Road near Interstate 85.

Most significant is what it will enable: Denser development within Greenville's city limits, more development north of town all the way to Travelers Rest, and cleaner water. In hotspots around the city, including Unity Park, sewer water occasionally erupts from manholes during severe rain storms, said Jason Gillespie, project manager for ReWa, the sewer utility that commissioned the project.

Every time ground breaks on a commercial or residential project in Greenville County, ReWa must certify that it has the carrying and treatment capacity to handle all the new flushing toilets, Gillespie said. As far back as 2008, he said, ReWa knew the day was soon approaching that development in Greenville faced a limit.

"We can see where things are trending and where there could be issues," he said.

The city's population in 2019 was just over 70,000, according to the U.S. Census. It was 59,000 in 2010. That's a growth rate of nearly 20 percent in less than a decade.

Steve O'Connell, the project's construction manager, said the tunnel will act essentially as an overflow sewer line, operating parallel to existing lines visible along the Reedy River in Falls Park and Cleveland Park. When a deluge occurs, excess wastewater will pour into the tunnel and keep effluent out of surface waterways.

"It allows for growth for the next 50 to 100 years," O'Connell said.

A crew of 12 to 15 started work in early January with a boring machine, chewing through solid granite and spitting it out from a pit in Cleveland Park. Creeping forward six feet a day, work concluded on the 6,000-foot tunnel on Sept. 17, when the machine poked through the ground at a spot on Westfield Street near the Kroc Center.

During the tunnel's cut, the machine's 75-pound circular blades were worn down by the abrasive stone and had to be replaced regularly by hand. Workers crawled through the boring machine, out a trap door on the front and hoisted the replacement blades into place by hand.

"It is a labor-intensive piece of work," O'Connell said.

The granite was so solid, the tunnel required very little reinforcement — just a handful of steel ribs in spots where a seam in the granite appeared to be opening. O'Connell called it "very high quality rock."

Every four feet, work would have to stop so crews could place rail lines for carrying muck (and people) out of the tunnel, and power lines to keep the operation lit.

On Tuesday, ReWa gave what will likely be some of the final tours of the tunnel as work has now begun on filling it up.

Crews are installing the first of 300 sections of a 7-foot-diameter sewer pipe into the tunnel, feeding those 20-foot sections of pipe by rail line through the granite-lined tunnel from the Cleveland Park side and fitting them together starting at the Kroc Center end. Four sections of pipe were in place as of Tuesday morning, said O'Connell.

Once the pipe is in place, braced by wood and steel brackets, crews on the Kroc Center end will start pumping grout into the tunnel and around the pipe to set it in place. That will likely conclude in January, O'Connell said.

The granite on display in the tunnel Tuesday for visitors will disappear forever.

The project will be completely finished once ReWa seals the access shaft in Cleveland Park, restores what was there before — the Greenville Zoo's main parking lot — and finishes up construction of an odor-control system on the Kroc Center side.

The $50 million project is set to wrap up this coming spring, on budget and in time, and no one was hurt, officials said.

Tim Brett, a member of ReWa's board, called the tunnel an "enormous investment in Greenville's future."

"Not only do we have to transfer sewage from Parker and Berea and areas north of the city to our waste treatment plant in Mauldin, but we also have to make capacity available for the continued growth within the city of Greenville," Brett said.

Greenville's sewer tunnel is not ReWa's largest project ever, Gillespie said. Its water treatment plant off Mauldin Road is larger from a budget standpoint. Greenville's tunnel is also far from the largest tunnel project under way right now in the United States. New York City's $1 billion freshwater Delaware Aqueduct project tops the list currently maintained by Tunnel Business Magazine.

But this tunnel — dubbed "DIG Greenville" and officially labelled the "Reedy River Basin Sewer Tunnel" — is unique to the Upstate, where subways don't exist and utility lines consist of pipes popped into ditches from above or installed across the landscape.

"It is Greenville's first tunnel," Gillespie said.

It feels kind of 'big city' for Greenville.

ReWa borrowed the lion's share of financing for the project — $42.4 million — through a clean water initiative of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control administers. Called the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, utilities across the state pitch projects annually for a share of the fund's low-interest loans.

In 2016, ReWa's tunnel secured about a third of all the financing available for State Revolving Fund projects statewide. Also competing for a loan that year was the Parker Sewer and Fire District's $12 million replacement of its 100-year-old sewer lines just north of Greenville. ReWa also got about $5 million to secure and line pipes and manholes in its system.