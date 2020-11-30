Greenville Zoo revises operations after accreditation scramble, looks toward realistic future

Difficult days are still ahead but the Greenville Zoo has emerged from the turbulent waters of the coronavirus health crisis that early on threatened its future.

After months of uncertainty — and dire warnings — the zoo earned the national accreditation that was in jeopardy after failing an inspection by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums earlier this year.

At stake was the zoo's reputation and viability.

And its lions.

Now, after a self-reckoning and a revision of its ambitions, the zoo moves forward into a new phase with renewed support from its owner, the city of Greenville.

Going forward, the city and the Greenville Zoo Foundation will have a new operating agreement that streamlines operations and places more of an emphasis on fundraising, said Blake Nickles, who will become the foundation's chairman come the new year.

The AZA's accreditation, rendered earlier this month, is good for four years, which allows the zoo's leadership to focus on how to move forward.

"We're about to be able to do some long-term planning again," Nickles told The Post and Courier on Monday, the same day the zoo's newly renovated "primate row" reopened.

The renovation, along with a scaled-down reimaging of renovations to the lion exhibit, was part of a host of issues that needed to be addressed for accreditation, which essentially shows that a zoo follows best practices and allows it to participate in breeding programs.

In March, just days before the city closed the zoo and virtually everything else as the coronavirus crisis set in, the city's parks and recreation staff painted a dire picture.

The plans to renovate the lion's exhibit stood at $2.7 million, a full $1 million more than had been estimated the year before.

The price tag prompted City Council members to question the project, the zoo's viability and even if the city should own the zoo. The zoo opened in 1960 on a five-acre bluff above the Cleveland Park floodplain.

The AZA was concerned mostly with the holding area the zoo had used, which the agency said wasn't up to standard. The overall exhibit renovation would have solved the holding area problem while also improving the experience for visitors.

In the ensuing months, the zoo and the city scaled down the ambition of the exhibit, focusing mainly on the holding area. The final price tag was just under $500,000, city budget director Matt Efird said. The AZA conducted its inspection in September.

It's a sign of a new vision for the zoo, one that is more in line with its size.

In 2013, the city adopted a zoo master plan that envisioned $78 million in capital projects. So far, $55 million of the plan remains unfunded, Efird said.

The city already subsidizes the zoo's operations with about $500,000 each year.

"What we'll likely do is come up with a more realistic master plan and a more realistic capital campaign than the one that was done in 2013," said Bill Cooper, who in September was hired to be the zoo's director after stints at larger zoos in Indianapolis, Atlanta and Phoenix.

Through this winter, the zoo will formulate its mission as operations slow down as they normally would during cold months, but with fingers crossed that this spring won't be as damaging as this year's three-month shutdown during the most-lucrative months.

The city lost $2.8 million altogether in March, April and May.

The coronavirus crisis impedes attempts to start a capital campaign but planning can begin, Cooper said.

The plans will include new membership programs, a possible modest increase in ticket prices and new programs like perhaps a giraffe-feeding stand, Nickles said.

The foundation will review its operational agreement with the city this month with an eye toward having a framework in place before the council sets its 2021 priorities in February, he said.