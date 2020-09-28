Greenville Zoo fends off loss of lions despite revenue hit as city reconsiders its role

The outlook was grim six months ago.

The Greenville Zoo had failed its inspection for national accreditation. Front and center was the threat of losing one of its central attractions, beloved twin lions Chuma and Saied.

On top of it, city leaders began to question its ownership of the zoo when the cost to upgrade the lion enclosure was $1 million more than expected, with a deadline for accreditation looming.

Then coronavirus shut the gates during the zoo’s three lucrative springtime months and tax money that supports tourism-related ventures dried up as restaurants went dark.

Last week, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums inspectors were back. Despite it all, the city says it appears the lions will be staying.

How the zoo moves forward remains to be seen.

The city has hired new leadership, is working toward a new funding structure with the associated zoo foundation and is trying to recover from the financial blow dealt by the continued spread of the virus into fall.

Once that clears, city leaders say it will be time to review how best to operate the zoo – whether owned by the city or some other way - and likely with scaled-down ambitions from years ago.

***

Last spring, City Councilman John DeWorken questioned in a public meeting whether the city should own the zoo and could perhaps look to other ownership models across the country for direction.

Now, DeWorken says the changes coming allow the city to feel comfortable with its longstanding role, even if the zoo can never fully support its own operation.

“We’re putting an emphasis on the zoo, and I think we’re taking the right steps forward,” DeWorken told The Post and Courier. “The zoo adds to the quality of life for the community, and the city should have a role in supporting it.”

In the spring, just days before Greenville shut down almost any place people gather for non-essential reasons, the city's parks and recreation staff painted a dire picture for the zoo.

Each year, the city transfers about $500,000 of hospitality tax revenue, largely collected from restaurants, to help make up the difference in funding for zoo operations.

But operations weren't the biggest concern.

Looming larger has been the zoo's lofty capital expenses, needed to both provide a better experience for visitors and to maintain national accreditation.

The designation is a benchmark that distinguishes zoos that follow best practices and allows them to participate in breeding programs and be eligible for animals that it otherwise wouldn't have access to, like lions.

The loss of the lion exhibit alone would diminish the long-term sustainability of the zoo.

The price tag to improve the lion area: $2.7 million, more than $1 million higher than estimates from the year before when the project was delayed.

The loss of hospitality tax revenue forced the city to delay high-profile projects like Unity Park and an extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Furthermore, there were political ramifications. Even though the tax money is different, how could the city pay so much to house two lions while at the same time struggling to fund affordable housing for humans?

Ultimately, the zoo managed to scale down the scope of the lion project to "just under $500,000," city budget manager Matt Efird said.

Essentially, the AZA requires a better holding facility for the lions, and it turns out what was a temporary building was enough with the proper upgrades.

Cost-cutting was necessary, especially in light of the zoo's lower attendance because of the shutdown during mild weather months of March, April and May.

The zoo lost $2.8 million in the spring, Efird said. In July and August, admissions were down about half, which means not only was revenue lost from tickets but also from gifts and concessions.

The revenue picture is brighter than first expected when coronavirus first swept through, Efird said. The city had forecast hospitality taxes to drop 70 percent as a result of the shutdown, but the updated current fiscal year projection is expected to be just under 40 percent.

The city's annual subsidy funds about 10 percent of the zoo's operating budget.

Going forward, some of the ambitions imagined in a $78 million 2013 master plan for the zoo will have to be scaled down. As of this year, $55 million remains to be funded. The city committed $3 million to help fund a $15 million first phase with the Friends of the Greenville Zoo foundation, created in 2009 when the city took over operation, aiming to raise $12 million.

“That will probably not come to fruition," Efird said. "There will be some changes to that.”

***

When the city stepped in a decade ago, it agreed to oversee animal care, personnel and management of facilities. The foundation has split responsibility with the city for membership, promotions and marketing.

The model has proven inefficient in some ways, as there is a dual track when it comes to fundraising and membership programs. Money is split in duplicated efforts.

The foundation and the city are in the process of streamlining the arrangement, foundation vice president Blake Nickles said.

“Everybody has known that it’s not really the best way,” he said. "We're looking to implement best practices we see at other foundations that support zoos."

The foundation will focus less on being an event-based organization and look more toward fund raising and cultivating a donor base, Nickles said.

Upon first news earlier this year that the lion exhibit could be in jeopardy, Nickles stood before City Council and implored leaders to understand the role the lions play in giving the Greenville Zoo credibility.

Nickles said he is disappointed more-ambitious plans for the area couldn't be realized but takes heart that the city committed to keeping them.

The final hearing is in November.

***

The changes come as the city has hired a new zoo director, Bill Cooper, who comes from the Indianapolis Zoo, where he served as vice president of infrastructure and construction. He previously worked at zoos in Phoenix and Atlanta.

The 2013 master plan was out of proportion with the small-scale Greenville Zoo, Cooper told The Post and Courier.

The Greenville Zoo opened in 1960 on a five-acre bluff above the Cleveland Park floodplain and offers a compact, manageable experience compared to bigger zoos.

“They were kind of pie-in-the-sky, huge-city ideas,” said Cooper, who started the new job this month.

Going forward, Cooper said he would focus on developing more attractions that can improve the visitor experience but also increase revenue. While not necessarily applicable in Greenville, Cooper pointed to other zoos that have offered camel rides, flamingo feedings, carousels, trains and the like.

It is necessary, he said, to achieve the loftier goal of saving species.

"I didn't coin this phrase, but I use it a lot. 'No money, no mission,'" he said. "We want to kind of re-stamp the zoo."

In Phoenix and Atlanta, Cooper said zoos are set up as a non-profit organization then a management company is hired to operate the zoo instead of a public entity holding ownership.

"I don't think we have to do that here," he said.

During the past year, the city has invested almost $2.3 million in facility improvements, including nearly $1 million for a necessary animal hospital renovation and $587,000 for improvements to the zoo's primate row.

“The fear in March was, ‘What are we going to do?" City Councilman Wil Brasington said. "Are we going to have the funding? Are we going to be able to meet these needs? The answer now is we’re doing it.”

The city at some point in the future will need to re-evaluate the model for how the zoo operates but leaders are committed to the zoo, he said.

“It would be responsible for the city to evaluate the model by which it currently operates," Brasington said, "just to make sure it makes the most sense, that it’s the best fit for the 21st century. I firmly believe the zoo is an important asset to the city of Greenville."

Councilman Russell Stall said some of the costs associated with zoo improvements needed adjustment and that "it wasn't realistic to expect us to give $2 million for a couple of lions."

But while the zoo requires a city subsidy to survive, Stall said the investment is worth it, similar to the similar amount given to keep the Greenville Convention Center operating as a public asset.

"It's part of the package we should be providing the public," he said. "If it doesn't make all the money, that's fine. Our sole business is not to be in the zoo business, but I think it's an important part of what the city does."