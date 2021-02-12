Greenville YMCA fundraising campaign kicks off with a dual focus on outreach, food support

TAYLORS — William Coates looked into the camera and began to answer an interviewer's question.

A few words in, the bells of a nearby railroad crossing sounded and a heavy train engine rumbled past, drowning the response and drawing a rueful chuckle from the room.

The interruption passed in moments. Like everyone and everything else over the past 11 months, he reset and tried again.

Coates, director of development for the Eastside Family YMCA, and about a dozen volunteers spent an hour or so the morning of Feb. 11 packing bags for the YMCA of Greenville's latest food outreach program. It serves the Greer and Taylors area, and is an expansion of the ongoing effort the organization started in May 2020 to help feed families in need living in hotels along Pleasantburg Drive and Interstate 85.

"There were pockets of the Greer and Taylors communities that were recognized as a food desert, where individuals have a real problem getting to the food, and so we wanted to expand the program to this area," Coates said. "We partnered with Taylors First Baptist, Betania Hispanic Church, Eastside High School, Taylors Elementary and Brook Glenn Elementary to recognize families that need the weekly food."

A year ago, the food relief program didn't exist.

Entering 2020, the YMCA of Greenville had no inkling its mission would need to change drastically from 2019. The pandemic pushed the organization — most non-profits, for that matter — into unplanned and unbudgeted efforts. But after months of exploring new ways to help, it enters this year's fundraising campaign with a clearer picture and a dual purpose.

The current campaign, which kicked off in January, accounts for expanding community food outreach as part of its $1.1 million goal. The organization is currently spending more than $2,500 per week on groceries for the program, most of which is covered by annual campaign funds.

While the annual campaign has previously funded outreach programming, water safety and financial assistance in Greenville County, it added food insecurity relief, emergency childcare and other programs on the fly as the pandemic deepened last year.

"We discovered an unbelievable need in our community that was made even more severe with the onset of the pandemic," said Diana Watson, chief philanthropy officer for the YMCA of Greenville. "The fundraising mission is twofold now."

Watson pointed to the YMCA's county-wide presence — it has locations downtown, in the Verdae area, and in Taylors, Travelers Rest and Simpsonville — as a benefit for expanding food support.

"We can look in the future at, 'are needs being met in those communities, too?' And how can our branches play a role in the future of reaching out and making sure those needs are met in those specific communities," Watson said.

"In the course of several months here, we've been able to grow the program, meet the needs, and really be a part of the conversation with other non-profits to see how the Y can play a role in food insecurity."

Watson emphasized that all money raised from the annual campaign goes back into Greenville County communities as part of its outreach efforts.

The newest food relief effort spearheaded by Eastside Family YMCA is delivering to 68 families — 227 people — in homes, apartments and hotel rooms. Coates said the YMCA hoped to expand the number of families served.

The logistics aren't easy. Unlike the charter effort, which delivered primarily to a few hotels, the new initiative has many destinations.

"Here we are delivering straight to the individuals' homes. So on Fridays we meet at 10:30. We have six different routes that go across Greer and Taylors," Coates said.

"That's quite an undertaking but it's worth it. We want to make sure these families and these children have food every week."

Kenneth Warden, a Taylors resident, was at the easy-to-miss brick building alongside the tracks on Feb. 11. A YMCA volunteer since March, he said he sets up tables and adds address labels to bags so when other volunteers arrive the group can begin packing. Warden and his fellow volunteers filled brown paper grocery bags with peanut butter and jelly, bread, crackers, oranges, canned goods, and more.

Not everyone receiving help has a stove, microwave or refrigerator, and the good provided take those limitations into account.

With the second stage of the food relief program up and running, the template seems laid for a continuing effort.

"We're not only helping people who want to come to the Y," said Scot Baddley, president and CEO of YMCA of Greenville, in a news release. "We're also helping people outside our walls, and we want to reach even further. We're changing lives, and every dollar we raise counts."

Want to help?

Those wishing to volunteer for the food outreach effort in Greer ad Taylors can contact Coates at wcoates@ymcagreenville.org. Information about contributing to the annual campaign can be found at ymcagreenville.org/give. If you don't wish to donate online, checks can be mailed to: Diana Watson, YMCA of Greenville, 723 Cleveland St., Greenville, SC 29601. Checks should be made out to YMCA of Greenville, with 'Annual Campaign' in the memo line. You can also indicate whether you want your donation to go to a specific branch.