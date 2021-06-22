Greenville West End apartment project on community center site is back, with changes

GREENVILLE — Plans to redevelop one of the most prominent corners in the West End, while at the same time likely doing away with an established community center, made a big splash in early April and sent the developer back to the drawing board.

Now, nearly three months later, SunCap Property Group has returned with a revised proposal to build 275 luxury apartments on 3.1 acres of prime real estate mostly owned by the historic Allen Temple A.M.E. Church.

Charlotte-based developer will present its new plans June 23 during an evening open house at the West End Community Development Center. The meeting is organized by City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, who represents the area that encompasses the historically Black church in the former-warehouse-turned-entertainment district.

The church was an anchor in the West End before the arrival of Fluor Field and the hundreds of millions of dollars invested since. The center has hosted countless community events and aspiring presidential candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris as she campaigned in the Democratic primary last year.

The project is the latest addition to a rapidly-changing area, as Fluor Field will expand to turn Field Street into an entertainment district called "District 356," recently renamed from "Jackson Way." Across the street, construction continues on the 408 Jackson luxury apartment complex. The references are to the rookie and career-high batting averages of Greenville baseball legend "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

In a news release promoting the event, the meeting is described as taking place in the community center. So far, there have been no public statements about whether the center might be replaced since early in the process of seeking city Design Review Board approval.

The developer, David Lee, told The Post and Courier in April that the money from the sale could immensely help Allen Temple further its outreach missions.

On April 1, the Design Review Board gave feedback on the $70 million proposal and generally approved of the plans, despite the fact that the city's planning staff recommended denial. The recommendation of denial was based on the belief that the overall layout of the structures was too monolithic and choked pedestrian access in an area where planners have emphasized walkability.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

At the time, Lee expressed concern about breaking up the layout of the building, which would be five stories wrapped around a 560-space parking garage with 12,000 square feet of retail space.

In the project's revised application with the city in advance of a July 1 Design Review Board hearing, the developer has split the building in two and placed three stories of the building farther back from the street.

The project carves out more walkways, larger sidewalks and creates more public plazas, according to the application.

The application for the July 1 hearing relates only to the building's footprint. The specifics of design will come back before the board in August.

The staff report that recommends denial or approval ahead of the meeting had not been produced as of June 22.