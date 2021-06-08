Greenville Triumph to field team in new USL women's soccer league

GREENVILLE — The growing Triumph tree is adding a vital branch.

Beginning in the spring of 2022, Greenville Triumph SC will field a women's soccer team in the just-announced USL W League. The club released the news in conjunction with the USL on June 8.

According to the USL release, Greenville is one of eight existing league clubs to announce W League teams this week, with a ninth team coming via expansion. USL hopes to have about 30 teams by the time the first season begins.

The USL is a national soccer league composed of men's teams sorted into Championship, League One and League Two divisions. The Triumph men's team plays in USL League One.

"We were looking at doing this for a while," said Doug Erwin, Triumph vice chairman and chief brand officer. "We were pushing the league about getting this going because we felt strongly about being tied into the USL ecosystem."

Erwin said it is likely the teams will be grouped regionally for scheduling in order to facilitate bus travel. He anticipates a season of between 10 and 16 games, half of those played at home. Many of the players on the Greenville team are expected to be from the Upstate area.

The coaching staff will be selected later but Erwin said he hoped the team would be managed by "a woman with ties to the Upstate." It has not yet been decided if the women's coaches would be part of the permanent staff or seasonal.

The W League will be what the USL labeled "pre-professional." The teams will likely include current or prospective collegiate athletes and therefore will not be paid to avoid running afoul of NCAA eligibility rules. The Triumph news release emphasized the program would help create a "pathway for women looking to build their careers both on and off the pitch."

The league will begin play in May 2022 and wrap up with playoffs in July.

“Our goal for the W League is to use women’s soccer as a force for societal good by creating a national platform to increase opportunity, gender equity and career development,” said USL Director of Women’s Soccer Betsy Haugh in a news release. “We’re thrilled to have Greenville join us on this mission and look forward to seeing their women’s team in action on the field and in the community.”

The Triumph's W League team will play its games at Legacy Early College Field, where the men's team has played since its inception in 2019. The team is continuing to work on plans for a permanent stadium and, according to a team news release, "both men’s and women’s teams will play there with equal facilities, space, and resources" once that facility is built.

“This announcement is huge for the area, and especially for girls and women,” Triumph co-owner Joe Erwin said.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the USL’s mission and bringing to our community the opportunity for women to compete at the next level."

More information is available online at greenvilletriumph.com and uslwleague.com.