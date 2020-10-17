Greenville Triumph clinch home USL League One championship game; opponent still TBD

The Greenville Triumph locked up a home title game Saturday without lacing up their boots.

Tormenta FC defeated Richmond, the only club with even a possibility of catching Greenville, 1-0. That ensured Greenville can't be passed at the top of the USL League One standings even if it loses its last two games.

The 16-game regular season, truncated due to the coronavirus, ends in a single-game postseason. The first place team, now guaranteed to be Greenville, will host the second place team on Friday, Oct. 30 for the title.

Richmond and Union Omaha are tied in second place, with 2019 champion North Texas just one point back. A few other teams are still chasing the second spot but need the teams above them to lose out.

North Texas hosted last season's championship game, defeating Greenville 1-0.

The Triumph host Union Omaha on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Legacy Early College Field for their final home regular season game. They play in Orlando on Oct. 24.