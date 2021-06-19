Greenville startup's earphones push custom fit at lower cost

Ric Hoke began administering music therapy to memory loss patients after both of his grandparents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

While doing so, he discovered a problem. Patients with memory loss benefitted from music therapy but had trouble keeping earphones in their ears. Hoke researched custom-fit earbuds and realized the cost of the devices was too high for most people.

He developed technology that would allow for a less expensive, custom product, which resulted in the creation of Greenville-based music tech company WAVS Custom. Customers scan their ears using the iPhone’s face ID technology. WAVS takes the data from the scan and creates a mold, which is then turned into custom earphones.

“I went down a rabbit hole of trying to figure out this problem and here we are,” said Hoke, the company's CEO.

After launching in early 2020, WAVS started selling custom-fitted, in-ear monitors, which performers use on stage.

“The market has a huge demand for these when it comes to live musicians,” Hoke said. “There’s thousands of stage musicians that are using these daily or at least weekly. They would have never been able to get them at the price point that the big guys are trying to make it for.”

Brandon Bogle, a worship musician, said the WAVS IEM transformed his relationship with music.

“I can play with more confidence and less fatigue, as the custom molded housing is molded perfectly to my ear,” Bogle said.

Hoke brought on Andrew Oliver as partner and COO in early 2020. The award-winning musician and entrepreneur was hired to help further the brand and launch it to market. Hoke and Oliver are also looking to venture into the hearing aid industry and are developing a Bluetooth device for that purpose.

Using their method, there will be no need for customers to see an audiologist.

“Just getting fitted for even a standard hearing aid device can run you up into the thousands, even with insurance,” Oliver said.

Oliver said he hopes their technology and price point will allow people to see that things can be different.

“It makes no sense for us to charge these big prices, when it’s just not fair from our point of view,” he said. “We have a value system that we’re not going to charge more than we need to for this kind of product, because it should be something available to everybody.”