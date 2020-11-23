Greenville-Spartanburg International upgrades its aircraft rescue and firefighting station

Air travel has changed considerably in the past 58 years. Greenville-Spartanburg International's firefighting efforts finally caught up with the times.

GSP formally opened its new aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) station on Monday with a distanced, masked and outdoors ceremony just a few hundred yards from the runway.

"This facility has been long overdue," said Dave Edwards airport CEO and president. After brief remarks, Edwards and Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commission Chairperson Minor Shaw uncoupled a firehose in lieu of cutting a ribbon, officially opening the facility.

The 24,000 square foot building replaces a firefighting station one-third that size built in 1962. The previous facility would fit inside the garage at the new station. The new station includes living quarters, training rooms and a much larger area for vehicle storage. It cost $9 million to build, according an airport news release.

The airport's ARFF team responds to aircraft emergencies, provides EMS services for the passenger terminal, responds to fire and rescue calls anywhere on the airport campus, and also provides mutual aid for the surrounding communities if needed. About two dozen certified employees staff the facility around the clock.

Despite the massive decline in passenger service since March due to the pandemic, GSP has pushed multiple improvement projects ahead.

"We always felt as if we're going to continue to move forward on things we felt were critical to the future of the airport, and we really felt that this fire station was one of those items," Edwards said. "It was generally in progress when the COVID pandemic hit but we did have some choices as to whether to pull back on the project, along with some other projects, or continue to press forward. And this was one we felt was important to press forward on."

The airport also expects to receive a new firefighting vehicle in April, paid for by federal funds, according to GSP communications manager Michelle Newman.

The new firefighting station in located at 2098 GSP Drive in Greer, less than a quarter-mile northeast of the previous station.