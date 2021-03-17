Greenville-Spartanburg airport revives hotel plans for passenger terminal

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has a plan to keep visitors within walking distance of their arrival gate.

A request for proposals the airport's governing commission issued Feb. 1 asks developers to pitch ideas for a hotel at the passenger terminal's northern end, just past Concourse B. It would rise on a lot currently set aside for valet parking but little used since the coronavirus pandemic broke out a year ago.

As currently envisioned, the hotel could rise up to five stories without interfering with the nearby traffic-control tower, and would likely have 120 to 140 rooms, said Scott Carr, the airport's vice president of commercial business.

"So what we are looking for is a full-service hotel," Carr said, "to really meet the needs of the traveling public."

Carr said the airport wants a national hotel chain familiar to business travelers. Hotels at or near comparable-sized airports include a full-service Hilton on site in Knoxville, Tenn., and a Four Points Sheraton in Huntsville, Ala. Carr said a team from GSP visited the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in New York City for inspiration.

An online video shows what GSP officials envision.

"We've asked for some unique amenities," Carr said. "We showed a rooftop bar and pool. That doesn't mean that that's what proposers will come back with. That's just something that we had taken a look at."

GSP spokeswoman Michelle Newman said the finished hotel could become a destination point not just for business travelers but for people in the Upstate looking for a unique night out.

"I'm absolutely certain we want to make it an amenity for the entire region," Newman said.

Mockup videos of the hotel show a multi-story structure with a rooftop pool and bar. Proposals are expected to include architectural renderings that will align the future hotel's architecture with GSP's retro 1960s look — a look that got a fresh update at the conclusion in 2017 of the airport's five-year, $127 million renovation.

"The RFP says it has to be a first-class aesthetic standard that has to complement the current terminal building," Carr said.

Carr said he expects all the proposals to arrive on deadline day, March 26. He does not have a sense yet of how many proposals will come in, but multiple qualified hotel companies attended a pre-proposal meeting last month to learn about the project.

GSP airport commissioners originally approved the idea for a hotel in November 2019, but the pandemic put plans on hold for more than a year, Newman told The Post and Courier. With passenger traffic back on the rise, the airport has resumed its plans.

The setback from pandemic on air traffic was severe: Before the pandemic all but halted air travel in the United States, the number of passengers flying out of and arriving to GSP International Airport regularly pushed past 200,000 a month. Monthly passengers through GSP now number closer to 80,000, and air traffic will likely not regain its 2019 highs until 2024, according to the airport's pre-proposal presentation for the hotel.

Still, GSP airport was in a better position financially to weather the pandemic than many of its counterparts nationwide, Carr said. It has no debt, he said, and it is consistently ranked among the best airports of its size. On March 1, Airports Council International named GSP the best small airport in North America.

It is also in a rapidly growing region, with about 1 million people living in the metro area. The airport is located just off a dedicated exit — 57 — on Interstate 85. Michelin's North American headquarters are at Exit 54. BMW is at Exit 60. Other major companies nearby include Adidas, Denny's, Hubbell, Magna, Draexlmaie, ZF and, coming soon, United Community Bank's new headquarters in downtown Greenville.

"A huge portion of our travelers are business travelers," Newman said.

Other airports in South Carolina have hotels nearby but none right at the airport terminal as this project envisions.

"We do always try to provide a first-class traveling experience for our passengers," Carr said. "This is an extension of that."