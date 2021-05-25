Greenville selling City Hall, potentially moving to Bowater building along Falls Park

GREENVILLE — The city of Greenville is "exploring options" to sell its aging City Hall tower in the heart of downtown and move headquarters into an existing building on the bluff of Falls Park.

The former headquarters of Bowater, between the Camperdown development and the new Grand Bohemian hotel, is the potential new home, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said in a statement after The Post and Courier inquired following a May 24 City Council executive session called for the purpose of discussing city property at Main and Broad streets.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity," Mayor Knox White said in the statement. "Not only does the move to the Bowater Building put city employees and operations next to Greenville’s greatest natural resource, but it will also allow us to provide better customer service to citizens and those seeking to do business with us.”

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

On June 7, the council will discuss options on the sale and move.

The tower, constructed in 1973, would require an estimated $5.75 million in repair costs over the next eight years, Brotherton said. The idea is to redevelop City Hall and bring more retail, office space and affordable housing downtown, she said.

Who might buy City Hall is unclear. Brotherton said she couldn't elaborate.

The move to the Bowater building would modernize City Hall and create a ground-level City Council chambers, which are currently on the 10th floor, she said. The move would allow for more space to consolidate operations under one roof, as some employees are using walk-up service counters as desks, she said.