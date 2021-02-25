Greenville restaurateur testifies before US senators over plan to increase minimum wage

GREENVILLE — As Congress preps for a potential vote to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, prominent Greenville restaurateur Carl Sobocinski spoke to U.S. senators in a budget hearing at the invitation of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Sobocinski, one of Greenville's founding restaurateurs as downtown first began to come back to life nearly three decades ago, told senators via remote video call Feb. 25 he supports an increase in the minimum wage, but not in what he called "a fast-tracked approach" during a pandemic that has limited seating capacity.

Small businesses operate differently than large corporations, he said, and restaurants have their own tip-based system unique within that group.

An across-the-board increase would force restaurants to cut jobs instead of add them. He said the Table 301 group he founded intends to add jobs in May.

"I’m looking for a common sense approach to this," he told senators. "This is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Fifteen dollars an hour in New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., is not the same as $15 an hour in Greenville, South Carolina.”

Democrats' "Raise the Wage Act" would increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour in increments to reach $15 an hour by 2025. The last minimum wage increase was 2009. South Carolina follows the federal minimum.

One proposal would eliminate the "tip credit" exception that allows restaurants to pay servers one-third the minimum wage with customer tips making up the rest.

In an interview with The Post and Courier after the hearing, Sobocinski said that while his employees would love to have a higher minimum wage, they've expressed reservations about losing the ability to work for tips.

“I literally have servers making over $30 an hour and they only make $2.13 an hour as a base wage and the rest of it they make in tips," he said. "So, as they’re reading this stuff and hearing about it, they’re saying 'why would they eliminate the tip wage? That’s crazy.'"

Table 301 starts its employees at a minimum $10 an hour.

Sobocinski said the restaurant group across its nine restaurants has lost 100 jobs from the 300 of a year ago before the economic and societal shutdown. The cost of a wage increase would be passed along in the form of higher prices or fewer jobs, he said.

Sobocinski was one of several panelists invited to speak on either side of the aisle.

Senators heard from workers at McDonald's and Walmart who testified that large corporations are paying employees a wage disproportionate to their wealth.

One panelist, Thea Lee, president of the Economic Policy Institute think tank, said that the wage structure in the U.S. is "massively broken."

Lee said that according to a U.S. Government Office of Accountability report there are 12 million wage-earning adults on Medicaid, 9 million whose household relies on food stamps, and 70 percent of them work 50 weeks per year and all but 10 percent in the private sector.

“Four decades of flawed policy decisions has systematically eroded the bargaining power of workers while simultaneously concentrating the political and economic power of large corporations and the wealthy," Lee said.

During the hearing, Graham warned Democrats that asking restaurants and small businesses to adjust their models in the current health and economic climate would "crush them."

Once the pandemic clears, Graham said he would be willing to negotiate how best to raise the minimum wage.

“My belief is there will be a time to look at increasing the minimum wage, but during the COVID crisis this is the worst possible time to increase mandates on small businesses because they’re barely making it to begin with," he said. "I look forward to working with you in how can we in a responsible way increase the minimum wage, but right now is not the time in my view.”