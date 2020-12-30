Greenville restaurants hand out 10,000 meals to the community in final CARES-backed push

GREENVILLE — A massive food lift undertaken in the final hours of a federal assistance program for local governments sent up to 10,000 meals to some of the people hurt worst by the coronavirus pandemic.

By 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when volunteers began distributing meals prepared and boxed up by 18 area restaurants, dozens of cars idled near the parking lot of Larkin's Sawmill at the end of Graves Drive awaiting up to 10 meals per household. Volunteers popped boxes of meals in backseats, in trunks and on the laps of passengers.

Behind the effort — dubbed "Connect for Good GVL" — is a small team of organizers who in better times run the annual nonprofit Euphoria food festival in Greenville, an elite gathering of fine food, wine and music downtown. Since early November, Euphoria's staff have coordinated the logistics behind meal deliveries to dozens of Greenville-area charities. Wednesday's event was their final push to get food out, this time directly to those who need it with no questions asked.

To date the Connect for Good GVL program has steered nearly $1 million into the coffers of Greenville's locally-owned restaurants, whose staffs Euphoria has paid to buy and prepare thousands of the meals a week.

A few private donations have helped, but a portion Greenville County's $91.4 million local Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund has paid for nearly all of it.

Near the front of the line early Wednesday was Jennifer Waters of Greenville, who asked for enough meals to feed four families. Volunteers loaded up 40. Waters worked at Waffle House before the pandemic shut down businesses across the state last spring.

"Well, it put us all out of work," Waters said.

The goal by 4 p.m. Wednesday was to give all the food away. Anything left would go to Miracle Hill for that charity's homeless shelter, said Morgan Allen, Euphoria's executive director. Traffic into the event had slowed by 11 a.m.

Asked who she hoped would receive Wednesday's meals, Allen said front-line workers and those most acutely experiencing food insecurity.

Nothing is going to waste.

"It gives me chills to think about the impact we are making to the restaurant industry and the organizations we are touching with this," Allen said. "There are a lot of moving parts. But it's definitely a silver lining for the end of the year."

Restaurateurs such as Adam Hayes, executive vice president for Larkin's Restaurants, say Connect for Good GVL and other CARES Act programs have certainly saved jobs — at least 50 at his restaurant group alone.

Larkin's also worked with Greenville County Schools in a $5.9 million county CARES Act program to deliver up to 5,000 "backpack" meals a week for kids at high-poverty schools to take home for the weekend. An additional $1.4 million in hospitality grants from the county's CARES Act fund have been distributed in recent weeks to 36 other area hospitality enterprises, ranging from $1,056 to Sushi Go restaurant downtown to $128,000 to Time to Taste Catering.

Wednesday's final push to expend CARES Act funds came to about $157,000, Allen said.

"It's huge," Hayes said. "When this all happened around November, we were trying to figure out what we were going to do. We were talking about who we were ... if were were going to have to let people go."

Normally, Larkin's and other restaurants would be catering events for the holidays. Most have been canceled.

"It's kind of monotonous work," Hayes said. "It's not what we are used to. But we've got a fun group. We set up an assembly line, and we started banging out food."

His biggest goal was to put a little "soul" in every box.

State and local statistics suggest the impact of Connect for Good GVL and other CARES Act programs on the hospitality industry here has been real, with the industry's job losses in the Greenville area about half what they have been statewide.

"The restaurants were all begging us for something around the holidays to keep employees staffed and not furloughed," Allen said. "We came up with this idea for a massive meal pickup."

Wednesday's effort was direct-to-customer, with meals going straight to anyone making a request. Orders in advance included 400 meals to the city of Grenville's public works department, 165 meals to Greater New Hope Baptist Church and 150 to Generations Group Homes. Most of the people in line early Wednesday heard about the food drive through social media or local television spots.

"At the end of the day, we know it won't make a huge impact," Allen said. "But we hope it will put a smile on their faces with a good quality, warm meal. It's the community coming together to support each other."

Stephanean Jones of Greenville was in one of the first cars in line. Her family of four has made it through the pandemic relatively unscathed — none have been sick and she has held on to her job organizing blood drives for the Blood Connection.

"This is giving me a chance to try some good food from restaurants I've been wanting to check out," she said, adding that she appreciates a night off from cooking for her husband and two teen-aged sons.

Employment impact

The pandemic's impact on the Upstate has been mixed. Cases in recent weeks have surged and lead the state. But economically, buoyed by manufacturing, the Upstate's economy has held strong and even expanded, said Joey Van Nessen, a University of South Carolina economist.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Greenville area, which includes parts of Pickens and Anderson counties, supported 429,000 jobs in October 2019. This October, the most recent month for which data are available, employment stood at 430,000.

"Greenville has more of a concentration in manufacturing than any other region in South Carolina, which is why it's the only region so far that has completely rebounded in terms of employment levels," Von Nessen said last month.

But hospitality and all places heavily dependent on hospitality — such as Horry County — remain hampered by COVID because of their dependence on face-to-face service, Von Nessen said.

Statewide, more than 42,000 hospitality jobs have disappeared compared to this time last year — a drop of 15 percent, according to federal data. In the Greenville areas, about 3,000 hospitality jobs have disappeared, according to federal data. But the drop in hospitality jobs here was just 7 percent, less than half what the state as a whole is enduring.

This is perhaps where Connect for Good GVL and other CARES Act programs have helped keep restaurants busy and staffs employed.

Greenville County was the only local political entity in South Carolina large enough to qualify for local CARES Act funding.

Distribution of the county's CARES Act money started in July with a campaign to give the lion's share — more than $70 million — to individual small businesses and nonprofits in the form of COVID-relief grants of up to $10,000.

When after two months only a couple million dollars in grants had been claimed, Greenville County changed course, finding large-scale social programs to devote more of the CARES Act cash to. Child-care programs for teachers, utilities and rental assistance, a homeless shelter devoted to COVID-positive patients and a new mental-health facility were among dozens of grassroots projects pulled together in recent weeks with the help of CARES Act money — along with Euphoria's Connect for Good GVL.

As of Nov. 20, according to a regular report from County Administrator Joe Kernell, who managed the federal funds, the county had $40 million still to spend. By Monday, just $1.8 million remained, according to a follow-up report.

The federal government, under rules established last spring, required that the money be spent by Dec. 31. Wednesday's meal distribution was Connect for Good GVL's final push to get meals out before it's too late, Allen said.

"I can't imagine what they were going through with all the requests," she said of county officials.

The concept of delivering restaurant food to the needy originated with Table 301′s Carl Sobocinski and Advoco, a local software consulting company. Advoco had booked Table 301 for an event in the spring but asked that the food instead go to charities when the pandemic shut down the event. That initiative continued through the summer and fed nearly 19,000 people before Euphoria took over, secured the CARES Act money and expanded it drastically.

Allen said the first quarter of 2021 will continue to be difficult for restaurants. She urged Greenville to keep supporting them with takeout orders and to consider a donation to Connect for Good GVL to keep the meal distributions going.

It is unclear if further federal funding will be coming to the county.

"It's definitely taken a community to put this together," she said.