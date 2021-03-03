Greenville needs $833M to fix city infrastructure over the next two decades, estimate says

GREENVILLE — Twenty years ago, leaders were practically begging for developers to invest in the city of Greenville after four decades of population decline.

It was nearly unthinkable then that the city would recover its population in half that time, and even more so the prospect it could add another third in the coming two decades. Fresh off adopting its comprehensive vision for the next 20 years, the city has big plans to expand its economy while preserving the environment and trying to keep housing costs affordable.

But there is also a price to pay for the foundation on which the growth depends. As the city has grown, its infrastructure hasn't adequately kept up and now the cost is estimated at an almost unimaginable $833 million over the next two decades.

That's the figure shared recently with City Council members planning how to spend taxpayer money in the coming year. Neither they nor the city administration yet know exactly how to tackle it.

To address the infrastructure needs, the city will have to invest another $24.4 million each year in addition to the $11.5 million it allocates for its $380 million in capital investments now.

“The takeaway is that we’ve got a huge unfunded capital requirement, and short of something like what other states and communities have done with an infrastructure sales tax or something to that effect, it’s going to be very difficult to address this deficiency,” City Manager John McDonough said.

City leaders have long desired the ability to put the question to municipal voters. An optional sales tax that would fund the construction and upkeep of the city's roads, bridges, sidewalks, sewers and parks. But in the state of South Carolina, cities aren't allowed to, and efforts over the years to lobby the state legislature to change that have failed.

“We don’t control that as a city," Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said. "We don’t have the power to do anything on that as a city."

Instead, Dowe said, the city will need to rely on its AAA credit rating to borrow money, which will become more flexible in the coming years as other payments expire.

Longtime Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, who is entering her fourth consecutive decade on the council, said that the city has ignored its infrastructure problem for so long that it requires bold action.

"When you have 40 or 50 years of neglect," Flemming said, "you can't just come back and do it with two or three bond issues."

The city has committed more funding to capital projects in recent years, such as $1 million annually for sidewalks and road paving, but those efforts only take small bites.

"If we keep hitting them like this," she said, "we'll be sitting her next year, same time, same station, same number — or bigger number."

Mayor Knox White said he thinks the $833 million figure is misleading because it assumes that everything must be done. For instance, he said, not every street in the city needs a sidewalk. The infrastructure estimate includes $175 million to create 130 miles of sidewalks.

"You can have a theoretical, abstract need for sidewalks everywhere, but that's not really on the ground at all the case," White said. "It is a matter of priorities, and you could do all this with a massive tax increase — but I don't think we want to do that."

There are more than 45,000 addresses in Greenville, and 2,000 of them have been added within the past year, McDonough said.

More are coming. From Fall 2019 to Fall 2020, the national real estate brokerage site Redfin ranked Greenville No. 8 for the largest increase in home searches across the U.S.

In many areas, more than half of the city's roads and bridges are considered in poor or fair condition and in need of repair or replacement. The Main Street bridge over the Reedy River downtown alone will require $750,000.

For decades, the infrastructure lapses have occurred in predominantly poorer areas of the city, said Councilman Ken Gibson, who represents one of those districts.

Gibson said the city "cannot go forward spending a million dollars a year to fix problems that have existed for decades."

“We have a significant infrastructure problem," he said. "We are not putting the money toward fixing that infrastructure problem. We have to figure out a way to come up with more money to solve that infrastructure problem. As far as the details are concerned on it, I’m looking forward to hearing some options as to how we do that.”