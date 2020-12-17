Greenville invests in NEXT, partners with Furman to raise profile as a hub for innovation

In a strategic shift backed by a $250,000 annual investment over the next five years, the city of Greenville, the NEXT entrepreneurial support organization and others announced a partnership to increase Greenville’s presence as a hub for innovation.

With economic development as a key tenet of Greenville City Council’s agenda, the city’s funding will provide marketing and funding for a now-launched search for a CEO for NEXT, which will now transition to a 501(c)3 nonprofit under the umbrella of the Greenville Chamber Foundation.

As a true nonprofit, NEXT will be positioned to grow its entrepreneurial support more quickly, to access grants and government resources, to mentor more hopeful business owners and to better network with the region’s universities to bring ideas to market, especially in advanced manufacturing and robotics.

Wednesday’s announcement launched a new phase for both NEXT, the city, Greenville County, Furman University and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce to position the region as a destination for startups and a place where ideas can be fostered into businesses.

Greenville is still young in the tech and innovation space — about 25 years old and decades behind the tech entrepreneurship scene in the North Carolina research triangle, Atlanta or Silicon Valley. It is not trying to become any of those, said Scott Millwood, NEXT co-founder and a seasoned entrepreneur himself.

What Greenville does want to do is triple its rate of investment in innovative new businesses as a way to diversify its economic development beyond manufacturing. It also wants to attract young business startups and the venture capitalists who fund them, he said.

Greenville has something that many locations don’t possess — a history of public-private partnerships and a collaborative spirit that has helped revolutionize the region from its textile era to its success as a manufacturing center, Millwood said. That collaboration can continue the transformation through a sustained focus on advanced manufacturing and tech innovation for the next generation, he said.

“We’re working together in ways that other communities are not. We have no walls between us, we’re very collaborative,” he said. “We hear that every time we get a new visitor to town that’s considering this as a location. We’re very seamless and collaborative in the way we do things. And we’re a great place to live.”

The city’s investment will allow NEXT to hire a marketing firm to produce a more cohesive message about what Greenville can offer to startups. The city hopes to have the same marketing success reaching entrepreneurs as it has with marketing the city as a world-class tourist destination, said John McDonough, Greenville city manager.

“Think of that as Yeah That Greenville, but focused on entrepreneurship and business,” to market success stories, Millwood said.

As part of its new phase, the NEXT on Main location at 101 N. Main Street will become home to some of Greenville’s economic development staff, where they can better interact with startup businesses.

Furman University will add space at NEXT on Main for its Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship where students preparing to graduate can interact with professionals, then stay to launch their businesses in Greenville.

“It’s a pipeline,” said Anthony Herrera, executive director of Furman’s Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. “If we can grow and foster and cultivate entrepreneurs on campus, they need to go somewhere when they graduate. And we want to keep them here in Greenville, because then we all grow and prosper.”

The Greenville Chamber, which has wholly owned NEXT since its foundation in 2006, will continue to support NEXT through the Chamber’s Accelerate Greenville initiative, while the county will continue to support NEXT with annual investments as it has for years.

A decade ago, Greenville was viewed as a city where investors only wanted to put money into hard assets — real estate deals and building developments. There was hesitancy to invest in internet ventures, social media startups or tech-based companies, and there weren’t enough deals to be made, Millwood said.

But all that is changing.

After seeing success in recent years with Greenville grown companies, venture capitalists and angel investors have begun to open their wallets more often, he said. Just this week, Cultivation Capital, which has invested $400 million in companies since its founding in 2012, announced it would open a regional headquarters at NEXT on Main.

One example, KIYATEC, was started by a Clemson bioengineering graduate and is developing a test to improve cancer patient outcomes by predicting a patient's response to certain drug treatments. KIYATEC has raised multiple rounds of funding.

Another, medical tech company Rymedi, just located in Greenville and has helped Clemson launch its COVID-19 testing application using a pioneering blockchain technology.

Millwood said NEXT plans to harness the research done at Furman, Clemson University and the area’s other colleges and universities to turn ideas into businesses.

“We’ve got to take all that great research and all those smart PhD’s and light a fire under them and create big companies,” he said.

Nationwide, the percentage that tech companies make up of the gross domestic product is expected to double from roughly 5 percent to 10 percent in the next decade, he said.

Greenville, he said, is in an ideal position to capitalize on that to transform once again.