Greenville in top 10, again; affordable home plans advance; rezoning near Garlington North

The latest Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice list of the best small U.S. cities is out, and once again Greenville made the cut.

The city placed sixth in the annual ranking. Greenville was third on the list in 2017, its highest mark to date, then ninth each of the past two years. For purposes of voting, the dividing line for cities large and small is a population of 350,000.

It's the 33rd year for the poll and more than 700,000 Conde Nast readers weighed in, a record participation. Online voting occurred in the spring and thus largely reflects experiences in 2019. In short, coronavirus probably didn't affect the process in a significant way.

Meanwhile, Charleston topped the list for the 10th straight year.

Affordable developments move forward

A plan to add 320 affordable homes to the Greenville market passed its latest approval without a hitch.

Post and Courier Greenville first reported on the proposed developments two weeks ago.

The Greenville County Council's planning and development committee gave a green light to a pair of apartment complexes that Georgia developer Thompson Kurrie has proposed just off Interstate 85 and Pleasantburg Drive and, separately, just off White Horse Road in the Berea community.

Kurrie works with Atlanta-based Hallmark Development Partners, which specializes in securing low-income housing tax credits.

The apartments would rent at rates affordable to those with incomes just more than half the average median in Greenville County. The sliding scale for average median income in Greenville County starts at $57,400 for a household of two and is about $77,500 for a family of four.

Kurrie told county officials in September that rent for his proposed apartments would be $700 a month for one bedroom and about $900 for three bedrooms.

Last year, low-income housing tax credits administered by SC Housing, the state’s agency for allocating federally backed incentives to developers, supported 839 affordable units statewide. Just over 100 of those were in Greenville County.

Residential rezoning near Garlington North development

A residential neighborhood next door to the nearly 90-acre Garlington North development at Interstate 85 and Pelham Road could soon gain another house.

Landowner Donnovan Delanie Robinson of Darrell Drive is asking Greenville County for permission to build a second house on a parcel that is just under 1 acre. Under existing zoning, Robinson could only have one house on the property.

The request -- and its initial approval Monday by a planning committee of the Greenville County Council -- stands in contrast to plans pursued two years ago by the developer behind TopGolf to buy up all the residential lots in the neighborhood for commercial development.

That developer, Neil Wilson of RealtyLink, abandoned the buy-up strategy after people in the neighborhood, many of them members of the same extended "Durham" family, united in protest and rejected his purchase offers.

Garlington North is home to TopGolf and a warehouse. Development plans include a proposed dinner theater, a pair of proposed hotels and restaurants and plans for additional warehouses. Most of the site, which the developer purchased in parcels in 2017 and 2018, remains undeveloped.

Robertson's property on Darrell Drive, as well as homes on nearby Durham Drive and in the Shannon Forest subdivision, have additional protection against commercial redevelopment. They are located within the Dublin Road Area Plan, which Greenville County Council also adopted two years ago in a signal that the council supported long-time residents against commercial encroachment.

Nearby Garlington and Pelham roads see some of the worst traffic congestion in the county.

The County Council planning and development committee approved Robinson's residential rezoning request Monday evening and forwarded it to the full council for consideration Tuesday.

The Greenville Triumph, a professional soccer club playing in USL League One, guaranteed a spot in the league championship game last week. With two games to play, the club is just a hair's breadth away from locking up the chance to play that title game at home on Oct. 30.

SC Works will host at job fair in Fountain Inn on Oct. 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will be held at 110 Depot Street, with about 30 employers expected. The event is outdoors and masks are required. Those interested can visit jobs.scworks.org to create an account. Here is a list of employers confirmed for the job fair.

Greenville Technical College opened the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center at the end of September. The new facility is at 556 Perry Ave. and will anchor a new development centered around the food and hospitality industries, according to a release from the school. Post and Courier Greenville is working on a related story you won't want to miss. Stay tuned.

Straight from the release

"Stacey Bevill, Founder and President of Upstate-based Ask and Receive Coaching, recently acquired the long-standing coaching and consulting firm, Golden Career Strategies." Here's the complete release.

"Through an exclusive partnership with Scalpel Solutions, Inc., participating businesses will receive employees’ COVID-19 test results at discounted rates, with the ability to save even more through volume pricing, with most results available in 12 to 48 hours." Read more about the Greenville Chamber initiative here.

