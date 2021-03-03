Greenville hosts SEC basketball; GSP airport best in North America; Commerce Club closing

The Southeastern Conference women's basketball tournament is in Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena starting March 3. The event runs through the weekend.

Tickets are still available — even for the March 7 final — and can be purchased here. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 protocols and the system will automatically distance parties. "Pods" of tickets up to eight seats are available.

The arena is well-practiced in handling limited seating for sporting events at this point, having hosted several Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey games. This is Greenville's fourth time in five years hosting the tournament.

Texas A&M is the top seed. South Carolina (19-4) is the No. 2 seed and won't play until Friday, March 5, at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Missouri-Alabama game on March 4. South Carolina has won the tournament five of the past six seasons, including last year in Greenville.

Airport honors

Airports Council International (ACI) recognized Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport as the best airport in North America for facilities serving between 2 and 5 million passengers each year.

The annual Air Service Quality awards were announced March 1. The accolades go to airports across the world. Portland International Jetport was also honored in the same category at GSP.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International was one of two airports in North America honored in the 'over 40 million passengers' category. GSP and ATL were the only airports in the southeast named in the 'best airport' categories.

"In recent years, the airport has received numerous awards of excellence from industry organizations for our restaurants, retail stores, amenities and marketing activities," said GSP president and CEO Dave Edwards in a news release. "However, we are humbled to be recognized with such a prestigious award by the customers who have chosen GSP to meet their air travel needs."

GSP currently offers service on six passenger airlines and is also a major air cargo hub. ACI is a trade association for airports internationally.

Quick hits

The Commerce Club in downtown Greenville will close Friday, March 19. A release from the club, which has been in business for 37 years, cited pandemic-related challenges. "After many discussions about how to ensure a safe, strong and viable future, we determined the Commerce Club was no longer sustainable and made the unfortunate decision to close." The upscale club is located on the 17th floor of the One Liberty Square building on Beattie Place.

Bob Jones University announced March 1 that it was changing its COVID-19 protocols due to low infection rate on campus. According to a school news release, masks are required to enter all public buildings and classrooms. In public buildings masks can be removed when seated, and removed in classrooms at the discretion of instructors. Masks are still required in on-campus stores, and the school follows state rules for dining.

On the move

Auro Hotels has named Heather Meadors as director of community relations for AC Hotel at Camperdown. She will lead the Camperdown Plaza team.

for AC Hotel at Camperdown. She will lead the Camperdown Plaza team. Marchant Real Estate added Roxanne Spencer as a real estate agent. She is a certified buyer's representative licensed in South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida.

