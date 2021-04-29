Greenville Health Authority gets legal guidance on Prisma relationship, healthcare role

GREENVILLE — The state-appointed board that owns hundreds of millions of dollars in hospital assets across the Upstate met this week with an attorney behind closed doors for more than two hours to go over the terms of its lease agreement with Prisma Health and to hammer out its expanding role in the region's health.

John M. Campbell, a 33-year partner with the Nelson Mullins law office in downtown Greenville and a specialist in taxation, corporate governance and nonprofits, hosted the Greenville Health Authority board at his legal office on April 28 to discuss the 33-page lease and contribution agreement the GHA reached in October 2018 with Prisma.

The chairman of the GHA's 14-member volunteer board, Stacey Mills, said after the meeting that members sought clarification on the differences between how the lease itself spells out the board's role and responsibilities, and what those outside GHA believe its role and responsibilities ought to be.

"With counsel, appropriately, we were able to understand what's written in the lease and where those responsibilities lay," Mills said. "There are other boards other than our board that are supposedly active in this process, as well. So we look forward to working groups to help that happen."

The GHA board's responsibilities are twofold. On one hand, it serves as Prisma Health's landlord in the Upstate, collecting and disbursing lease proceeds. On the other, it is the steward of community health in the region, a charge that traces back to enabling legislation, "Act 432," passed in the 1940s to create a public hospital in Greenville County.

That hospital grew into the Greenville Health System before it merged with Palmetto Health in 2017, becoming a private nonprofit and emerging as Prisma Health in 2018. Public assets acquired ahead of the merger remain in the hands of the health system board's successor, the GHA. The GHA has one employee — its president — and donates nearly all of its lease proceeds to charity.

But its responsibility as steward of the community's health remains intact.

Campbell's hiring was among several moves by the 14-member GHA board in recent months as it defines its own role and establishes an arms-length relationship with its lessee, Prisma Health. GHA earlier this year hired Campbell to replace an attorney provided to them by Prisma.

The board also replaced its Prisma-employed president with an employee outside the health system, took control of $1 million in annual administrative funds from Prisma, and turned to Greenville's Community Foundation to handle administrative duties. Until recent months, that $1 million stayed in Prisma’s hands and was released to GHA in the form of requested reimbursements.

Stakeholders in how GHA defines its role include leaders at Prisma Health, the health system's Upstate board and the health system's statewide corporate board. Also included are state lawmakers from Greenville who have been critical of Prisma's management of healthcare and of the GHA's delegation of responsibilities to Prisma. Others with a stake: Prisma-employed doctors, thousands of Prisma workers, patients, private-practice doctors who lawmakers say want equal access to Prisma facilities, competing healthcare systems Bon Secours and the Medical University of South Carolina, and past Prisma executives in the Upstate who have a host of ideas for improving patient care in the region.

Those ideas include restoring plans to build a new psychiatric hospital and reestablishing an emergency room in northern Greenville County — programs from which Prisma walked away in recent years.

Critics have said Prisma's motivations have shifted to making money and supporting the corporation's less financially-solvent Midlands operations. But Prisma in its annual presentation to the GHA in February pointed to nearly $130 million in Upstate charity and Medicaid services and $94 million in support to the community and community partners.

A new player is also trying to give doctors, not eager to go public, a voice in Upstate healthcare. An advocacy nonprofit incorporated on March 31 under the name "Physicians for Act 432," a 501(c)4. Its donors were not disclosed but the group hired an attorney and a lobbyist in Columbia to advocate on behalf of patient care in the Upstate.

Spence Taylor, a physician and former Prisma executive who said he is familiar with and supports what the group is trying to do, said Physicians for Act 432 initially hired Columbia lobbyist Warren Tompkins for the job but have now turned to Howell Clyborne, former vice president for community relations with the old Greenville Health System.

"We can't be so hard on GHA," Taylor said. "We got to teach them, to love them and make sure that, you know, just tell them, it's gonna be okay. And we got to say, 'Y'all need to step up and do the things that Prisma doesn't want to do.'"

That could include GHA advocating for doctors, Taylor said. It could also include acting as a governmental intermediary to hold and raise money for graduate medical education, also known as doctor residencies, for area educational groups and colleges that want to ratchet up medical training in the Upstate.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

"We need a governmental entity, like a special purpose district, e.g., GHA, to house this thing," Taylor said. "Would they be willing to do that? That would be amazing."

The GHA's Mills did not elaborate on GHA's role as it relates to Prisma, but said defining that role is part of the work the board is undertaking now.

Asked about GHA's next move, Mills said, "building our infrastructure."

"I think one of the things that the public can rest confidently in is a health authority that is looking forward to building itself out as a strong entity in healthcare in Greenville," Mills said, "and that is to know what our needs are in this community."

Among topics that Greenville state Rep. Mike Burns — a frequent critic of GHA and Prisma — said he hoped would be on GHA's agenda is employee relations. Burns and fellow Greenville lawmaker, Rep. Garry Smith, were behind a concurrent resolution presented earlier this month in the General Assembly that, if passed, would compel GHA to act on behalf of doctors seeking fair treatment and equal access to resources at Upstate facilities owned by the GHA and operated by Prisma Health.

That resolution is currently sitting in the House Medical Affairs Committee, a group Burns chairs.

Mills said employee relations were not part of the board's discussion on April 28.

"Those are spelled out as a responsibility of the lessee," Mills said. "That's Prisma. For us, our relationship is with them, and so we want to continue on that path."

Still, Burns argues that under Section 3.7 of GHA's lease with Prisma Health, a section that concerns "physician development," doctors with the health system ought to be able to appeal to Prisma Health's Upstate board for employment disputes. Section 3.7 says Prisma is charged with maintaining "appropriate procedures for review and amendment of medical staff bylaws of the hospital, and for appointment, reappointment, suspension and termination of medical staff privileges." Reached by phone April 28, Burns proposed creating a subcommittee composed of members of the GHA and Prisma Upstate boards to hear physician grievances. He said he has spoken with scores of doctors and their representatives dissatisfied with Prisma.

"They've got one of the most prestigious lawyers in the state," Burns said. "And they're getting ready to get serious because they have not been given any appeal process."

The Post and Courier could not independently verify which doctors, or how many, might have a grievance with Prisma. Burns said the public would hear from some of them after the General Assembly adjourns May 13, at which time he plans to schedule a hearing before the House Medical Affairs Committee.

Reached for a response to Burns' statement, Prisma Health's chief clinical officer in the Upstate, Wendall James, characterized it as misinformation.

"This is another example of misinformation regarding the roles and responsibilities of Prisma Health for operating its healthcare facilities and its relationships with its medical staff,“ James said in an emailed statement from a Prisma spokesperson. "We are confident in our credentialing process and are proud of our many relationships with independent and employed physicians. Just like all other hospitals, Prisma Health already has an appeals process in place for physicians regarding medical staff issues."

Dr. Taylor, president of Prisma Health Upstate until stepping down in September 2019, said he had only positive things to say about the quality and professionalism of his former employer. Prisma, he said, is sticking to the letter of its lease with GHA but faces the same economic realities as other healthcare systems around the country.

"This has nothing to do with hurting Prisma," Taylor said. "This has to do with helping the community and helping fill the gaps that Prisma in the lease doesn't have to fill."