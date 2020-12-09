Greenville Drive remain with Red Sox amid minor league shakeup; other SC clubs shift

While some minor league baseball teams around the state found themselves with new big-league affiliates on Wednesday, the Greenville Drive will remain tied to the Boston Red Sox.

The changes came as Major League Baseball takes control of the minor league system, paring the affiliates to 120 and shuffling teams.

"We have had the privilege of being part of Major League Baseball's most storied organization for close to two decades," Greenville Drive owner and President Craig Brown said in a news release from the Red Sox organization.

"We eagerly anticipate the return of baseball to Fluor Field this spring and welcoming the next group of Red Sox stars while we continue to build upon our unique partnership with the Boston Red Sox for years to come."

Teams in Charleston and Columbia were affected by the shakeup. The Charleston RiverDogs are returning to an association with the Tampa Bay Rays after 16 years with the New York Yankees. The Columbia Fireflies are moving from the New York Mets to the Kansas City Royals.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are remaining with the Chicago Cubs but shifting to the low-A league rather than Class A Advanced, according to a Cubs release.

Greenville remains the Class A Advanced affiliate for Boston. Boston also kept its previous affiliates in Worcester, Mass., Portland, Maine, and Salem, Va. The Worcester club was previously located in Pawtucket, R.I.

"We are pleased Worcester, Portland, Greenville and Salem have been invited to continue their affiliation and will remain a part of the extended Red Sox family," Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in the team release. "Our farm system is an essential component of our work to create a more consistent and efficient operation that helps us play October baseball each and every year."