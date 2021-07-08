Greenville delays affordable housing incentives to 'get it right,' mesh with long-term plan

GREENVILLE — A surprise proposal in April to impose a moratorium on new development near neighborhoods was a wakeup call that growth in the city of Greenville had reached a tipping point.

After an outcry from developers and homebuilders, City Council compromised and promised to introduce new regulations ahead of what will be a long process to rewrite its land management ordinances. The revisions will adhere to the recently adopted comprehensive plan designed to guide growth for the next two decades.

Sure enough, the proposals came before the council — more than a dozen governing everything from parking limits and traffic studies, to building heights and how a restaurant orients its dining.

But one will wait: Incentivizing developers to create affordable housing. City leaders say the issue is too important to give it short shrift.

“The affordable housing text amendment doesn’t fit in," Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe told The Post and Courier in an interview after the council delayed action on June 28. "Having it amongst this other group of text amendments kind of muddies the waters. It just needed more time in the cooker to get it right.”

The proposal would mirror incentives created for the area around the under-construction Unity Park west of downtown. Part of creation of the $60 million park, the largest public works project in the city in recent memory, involved taking a collection of city-owned land and designating it for affordable housing while also offering incentives to developers to include affordable housing in new residential projects. (The city also currently offers incentives for projects that convert hotels and motels into affordable housing.)

What works for Unity Park might not work across the city, hence the delay to wait for the land management ordinance rewrite, Dowe said. A consultant has been hired at a cost of a little more than $1 million to guide the process, which could take the better part of a year.

The proposed incentives would allow more units to be built on a piece of land than typical zoning allows, add flexibility on building heights and ease parking restrictions. There are provisions involved, such as requiring developments to be within a quarter-mile of a transit stop, and 20 percent of units being affordable and remaining affordable for at least 30 years.

But defining affordable is complicated.

Thousands of units needed

The definition of affordability is both fixed and a moving target. The U.S. government has defined affordability as a household spending no more than 30 percent of gross income on housing costs. The idea is that paying more than that percentage limits the ability to afford essentials like food and transportation.

The second component is to what degree households are considered low income, which is based on an area's median income. In the Greenville County area, the area median income for a household of two currently is about $57,000 per year, according the federal department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

To determine what households are low income, HUD calculates any household earning 80 percent or below the area's median income.

Within that range, the higher end is termed "workforce housing" and is aimed at workers such as teachers and police officers. The lower end of the range falls to "extremely low income affordable housing" and involves heavy government subsidies for a household of two with a yearly income of $18,000.

HUD uses a formula called "fair market rent," which is generally the rate a dwelling could fetch on the open market in a particular area. A two-person household in the Greenville metro area is $942 in 2021. It was $842 last year.

That doesn't break down into specific pockets, such as sky-high rent downtown, or by factors like race. The Black population is disproportionately cost-burdened.

In 2018, the city created the Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit entity that coordinates and invests money from multiple public and private sources. This past October, the Greenville Housing Fund collaborated with the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority to create a strategic plan to address the shortage of affordable housing.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The result was the Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition, a collection of dozens of public and private organizations. On June 28, the housing fund's president and CEO, Bryan Brown, laid out for City Council the coalition's mission.

The strategic plan aims to preserve 3,000 affordable units and add 10,000 more over the next decade. In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, the plan states that 85,000 households of the total 900,000 households are deemed to be below the 80 percent income threshold and, of those, 46,000 are cost-burdened by paying more than 30 percent of income on housing,

To afford housing, according to the plan, a two-person household would need to earn a $17.27 per hour, more than double the current minimum wage.

To reach 10,000 units, the challenges are daunting.

Since its inception, the Housing Fund has used about $4.5 million to buy land and preserve and build 584 units, Brown said. Over the next two years the Housing Fund has 554 units "in the pipeline" with seven projects it is helping facilitate across the city, including near Verdae, Haynie-Sirrine, Overbrook, Haywood Mall, and near Unity Park and its Southernside neighborhood.

Three of the projects will serve households at 30 percent of median income level, one as low as 50 percent, and the remaining starting at 60 percent, he said. The Housing Fund has other plans in the works that include approaching developers with proposed projects in the West End and Haynie-Sirrine for 20 percent affordable units, as the amendment that was delayed proposed.

The city is keeping a tight grip on its oversight of projects that receive public incentives and flexibility in design regulations.

100 percent affordable proposed

The latest example is a project proposed on about 4 acres at Laurens Road and Ackley Road in the Nicholtown area, a traditionally Black community that has faced intense gentrification pressure. In its GVL 2040 comprehensive plan, the city marked the Laurens Road corridor as an area ripe for multi-family development.

Greenville-based development firm NHE Inc. has proposed an apartment project of up to 116 dwellings — all of which would be considered affordable. The firm would use financial and regulation incentives to construct the two buildings.

The developer would make the units available for households at 60 percent of area median income or below, NHE development manager Joseph Kass told The Post and Courier recently. The firm has experience building affordable projects, such as the Parkside at Verdae, and intends to own the Laurens Road development for at least the next two decades, Kass said.

The project, standing up to four stories, would be walkable, dense and have access to transit, all as detailed in the comprehensive plan, he said. It would employ tax exempt bond financing and federal tax credits.

"It's like a textbook response to the GVL 2040 document," Kass said. "This will be real, true affordability."

He also said it would be "a beautiful, almost Class A property." The development would include about 6,500 square feet of commercial space, which Kass said would be light commercial use.

Without special zoning, for which City Council gave the first of two required votes of approval on June 28, the land would be eligible for only 24 multi-family units and 19 single-family homes, the city's planning staff reported in a memo recommending approval for the project.

The report stated that "the inclusion of affordable housing units, near downtown, will allow people and families, within applicable wage groups, to live closer to areas of employment. In turn, this will help prevent sprawl."

However, the project requires another vote, and Dowe said there is cause for some concern over a project that is made up entirely of affordable units. The scope of the project "is a springboard for Laurens Road," she said.

The delayed affordable housing amendment detailed provisions for a mix of units that would blend in with market-rate dwellings. The regulations dig deeper to require affordable units look the same and be physically interspersed with market-rate units. Dowe said government policy in the 1970s and '80s showed that concentrating subsidized housing was a recipe for neglect, and racial and economic inequality.