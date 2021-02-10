Greenville County Schools nearing teacher vaccination deal with Bon Secours St. Francis

GREENVILLE — The coronavirus vaccine is not yet available to educators in South Carolina, but leaders at Greenville County Schools know who they want to work with when the time comes: Bon Secours St. Francis.

Spokespersons for Greenville County Schools and Bon Secours confirmed Feb. 10 that the school district has entered a preliminary agreement for the hospital system to administer shots to employees as soon as doses are available and recipients are eligible.

The deal between Bon Secours and Greenville County Schools is still coming together, so details were not immediately available.

"The missing information is when will the vaccine arrive and when will teachers get vaccinated," Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller said. "You can see that whole back and forth happening down in Columbia."

Conditions on the ground change almost daily as lawmakers in the state's capital wrangle with Gov. Henry McMaster over making K-12 employees eligible for the shots.

"The specifics and logistics are still being worked through given this is, as you mentioned, 'a moving target' so that’s all the information I have for you at this time," Bon Secours spokeswoman Jennifer Robinson wrote in an email.

On Feb. 9, the South Carolina Senate unanimously approved a resolution that would make school faculty and support staff immediately eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But lawmakers in the House and Senate must still work out important provisions of the bill, including those that would prevent elderly people already scheduled for vaccinations from getting bumped. If the South Carolina House agrees to the Senate resolution, it still faces the possibility of a veto by McMaster.

The state's roughly 130,000 K-12 staff are currently slated to receive the vaccine in "Phase 1b" of the rollout. That puts them behind 1.3 million people in Phase 1a, including nursing home residents and seniors ages 65 and up. Fewer than half of the people in 1a have received their first shot.

The education department has reported that 75,000 K-12 employees have indicated so far that they want to be vaccinated.

Greenville County has 10,000 employees, 6,000 of them classroom teachers, and is by far the state's largest school district. The Post and Courier asked how many K-12 employees here were interested in taking the vaccine, but Waller said a district survey is still collecting those answers.

Greenville school administrators said at a Feb. 9 school board meeting that they cannot compel employees to be vaccinated.

The district wants to see all workers in close contact with the public pushed up the eligibility list, Waller said. This includes lunchroom workers, custodians and bus drivers as well as teachers, aides and after-school caregivers.

"When students get on a bus each morning and again in the afternoon, they are passing right by a bus driver," Waller said, "so that driver needs to be vaccinated."

Waller called the system's work with Bon Secours an "exclusive partnership," adding that it is in the planning stages "as we speak."

The school district had been in talks with Prisma Health System last month about providing vaccinations. Teri Brinkman, communications director for the school district, wrote in an email that school leaders had reached out to several potential vaccine providers.

"I don't know if that was the original plan," Waller said of the deal with Bon Secours St. Francis. "I just know that we landed on Bon Secours."

As for where the vaccinations will happen, Bon Secours has multiple locations throughout Greenville County.

Bon Secours St. Francis has its main hospital downtown and operates a large "Eastside" campus off Pelham Road. It also has nine urgent-care clinics, with locations at Cherrydale, Haywood Road, Woodruff Road, Wade Hampton Boulevard, Simpsonville, Greer and on Main Street in downtown Greenville.

"Bon Secours St. Francis has consistently had one of the highest vaccine utilization rates in South Carolina since the vaccination rollout began," Robinson wrote.

Most school employees are covered by health insurance under a state plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and the cost of administering the vaccines will be covered by insurance carriers, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The federal government is paying for the vaccine itself. The AARP has reported that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services established a fee schedule of $16.94 for the first shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and $28.39 for the second shot — roughly $45 altogether.

How or whether such fees would be collected locally remained unclear Feb. 10. The Post and Courier asked Bon Secours' Robinson if her health system would be collecting fees from Blue Cross.

"No, not as it relates to any school vaccination clinics," she responded by email.

Asked whether Bon Secours would collect any fees, Robinson did not immediately respond.

Furman University medical ethicist Carmela Epright observed that the contract to serve Greenville County Schools is potentially very lucrative for the local hospital system. If all 10,000 employees were to be vaccinated, the inoculation fees could bring up to $450,000 in revenue to Bon Secours.

The school district would not be paying this directly, in any event.

"We are most grateful for all the local hospitals and vaccine providers who are working tirelessly to inoculate our community," the school district's Brinkman wrote.