Greenville County Planning Commission recommends denial of Pelham Road townhouse project

The Greenville County Planning Commission struck a blow against a developer’s proposal to build a rental townhouse project at the corner of Pelham and Hudson roads when it voted 5-2 to recommend the project’s denial June 23.

The commission’s vote didn’t kill the project, which is still slated to go before County Council’s planning and development committee at its next step.

Residents who live along the purely residential stretch of Pelham Road have protested the development en masse, even as the developer changed the original plan to reduce density to better fit the character of the single-family homes nearby. A series of traffic improvements near the project were also proposed.

A number of those residents who listened to the planning commission debate pumped their fists and cheered quietly as the commission recommended the project be denied.

The county’s planning staff recommended approval of the project as long as it meets any requirements by the state Department of Transportation for traffic improvements. Staff said the multifamily project, which has asked for a rezoning from “R-20” residential to a flexible review district, would complement the area’s role as an emerging employment hub while improving infrastructure at the intersection.

The site sits directly across Pelham Road from Prisma Health’s Patewood Medical Center. The property's owners previously sought to develop the site as a pharmacy and each time the commercial zoning was denied. The developer’s initial residential proposal was headed down a similar path toward denial, with residents opposed to the height and traffic safety concerns from the project.

The developer, Adam Knapp Purser of Lat Purser and Associates, Inc., revised his plan to reduce building heights to two stories, which reduced density from 190 apartments to 130 townhomes. Purser also said the company was prepared to commit $1 million toward intersection improvements if the county matched to pay the remainder of the costs, estimated initially at about $2.5 million.

Purser and residents mentioned the traffic improvements as part of a deal discussed with County Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas, who represents the area, for the county to use federal coronavirus relief money to pay for the traffic enhancements and also to buy acreage across Hudson Road for conservation, possibly as a park. That proposal would have to be voted on separately by the council.

But the motion that the planning commission was asked to approve June 23 didn’t include the possible deal. After initially saying he was in favor of the project as a compromise because the high land costs for the 11-acre site would make single-family houses difficult to sell, Planning Commission Chair Steve Bichel said he couldn’t support it without the guarantee of the developer’s money added as a contingency.

He voted against approval, as did commissioners Cindy Clark, Mark Jones, Metz Looper and Jay Rogers. Milton Shockley and John Bailey voted in favor. Frank Hammond recused himself from the discussion and vote and Ellis Forest was absent.

Shockley said the developer had bent over backwards to make the project amenable to residents. He saw it as a property rights issue where the county has made it nearly impossible for the landowners to divest of their land.

“There’s not going to be a single-family solution for this site,” he said.

But Rogers said it wasn’t the commission’s duty to ensure the landowners’ investments paid off.

“It’s not our job to make it profitable for a developer,” he said.

Jones said he was concerned about side deals being made with residents outside of the project’s scope of approval, while Clark called it a significant change to the zoning for the residential area.

“I think it’s a horrible idea in that location,” she said.