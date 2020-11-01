Greenville County pitches detailed plan to consolidate splintered, aging sewer service

Greenville County has plans to consolidate sewer systems under one entity, a move that advocates say will control growth, protect the environment and possibly lower bills for some residents over the long run.

While a pragmatic move advocated under Greenville County’s comprehensive plan, which the County Council finalized a year ago, the proposal also poses an existential threat to six hyper-local sewer authorities — each an independently elected governmental entity that sets rates and has been around for decades. One, the Marietta Water and Sewer District, would cease to exist altogether under the proposal.

If successful, an additional 43,000 Greenville-area sewer customers — including anyone living in a dense subdivision in the county — would start paying a monthly sewer bill to MetroConnects starting July 1, 2021. The majority of Greenville County's roughly 520,000 residents live in unincorporated areas.

Alan Kay, chairman of the Parker Fire and Sewer Subdistrict, represents residents in the largest of the special-purpose districts (SPDs) that stand to have their sewer operations carved away. His is a locally elected position. MetroConnects' governing board is appointed by the governor. Kay lives in Greenville's old Dunean mill community, one of eight former mill villages to Greenville's west side whose century-old sewer lines Parker took over after it was created in 1934.

The six SPDs that would lose their sewer operations provide service in some of the Greenville area's oldest, albeit also unincorporated, areas. Parker Fire and Sewer Subdistrict has about 15,000 households.

Kay said he plans to fight consolidation, and representatives from the Gantt and Taylors SPDs attended multiple county meetings before the pandemic struck in March to voice their opposition.

Talk of consolidation dates back to early 2019 as the county started pulling together its 2020 comprehensive plan, a document that must be updated every decade under state law. County Council considered and quickly dropped an ordinance that would have consolidated sewer under the control of the region's wastewater treatment authority — ReWa. That died. The county's legislative delegation considered a resolution urging consolidation but never passed it.

The business community also joined the chorus, with a statement from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce in support of consolidation coming out Sept. 24, 2019, and a similar statement from the Greenville Homebuilders Association a month later.

Kay said the county's plan struck him as a money grab. Sewer authorities handle tens of millions of dollars, but the resource is limited. At Parker, he said, the focus is on older areas that need upgrades.

"The purpose of this consolidation is very clear," he said. "It's to funnel the money to new developers in other parts of the county. And areas that need that money to finish redevelopment will be left out."

Asked whether he would sue, as allowed under South Carolina law when SPDs are disbanded, Kay said his board would have to decide.

"You can't find these people," Kay said of Metro's leadership. "If I have a problem, how do I get in touch with you? My neighbors know me."

Still, the challenges that brought about discussion of consolidation are daunting. According to a needs assessment finished earlier this year by CDM Smith, a global engineering firm, the SPDs combined face more than $245 million in repairs to just under 300 miles of sewer lines over the next 20 years. That's 40 percent of their lines overall.

MetroConnects commissioned the study, and its authors gathered data from, and shared findings with, all the SPDs.

Two of the six SPDs, according to the study, do not have the financial wherewithal to fix their aging systems. The others would have to raise taxes or fees to make needed repairs, according to a separate analysis MetroConnects commissioned with municipal financial advisors First Tryon.

That upgrades are needed is evidenced by storm water that continues to get into sewer pipes. Chad Lawson, spokesman of ReWa, said their treatment plant on Mauldin Road normally handles 16 million gallons of wastewater a day. During a heavy storm on Feb. 6, more than 93 million gallons of wastewater flowed into their facility.

The pipes, he said, are clearly leaky.

"We are trying to prevent any environmental issues," he said.

But Kay also said the amount of work recommended in the CDM Smith study — $135 million in his district alone — is not feasible. Even if Parker had money like that, he said, it would not be able to find enough contractors to do the work.

"Right now Parker is selling bonds every three years to fix and repair or upgrade our system," Kay said. "So we are spending at least $3 million a year over a three-year span to upgrade our system. I don't know if anybody else doing that. We are making a hard push to get our systems up and running."

MetroConnects, youngest of the SPDs, employs a pay-as-you-go approach, leaving its pipes and manholes the most up-to-date of all the seven independent sewer SPDs. It is also debt-free and charges households through a usage fee. Most of the other SPDs still rely on property taxes to cover at least part of their operations.

County Councilman Lynn Ballard, whose southern Greenville County district has no sewer lines, has pushed for years to get the SPDs to work more closely together. He is an advocate for consolidation.

"In the first meeting I had with the SPDs and in every meeting after that, each of these systems would say, 'We know what we've got and we've got a handle on it,'" Ballard said. "The problem is the county as a whole doesn't know what the sewer system looks like."

Ultimately, Ballard said, the county's fragmented sewer system has a chilling effect on economic development. Sewer drives industrial, commercial and residential growth, he said, and the county cannot be strategic if it is negotiating with multiple sewer providers. Individual developers also face a wide range of fee structures among municipal and special-purpose district sewer operations.

Legally, consolidation happens in the form of a public hearing — which county officials want to schedule for Nov. 23 — and dual ordinances. One ordinance establishes new fire service areas out of five of the old fire and sewer SPDs. The other ordinance transfers the sewer operations currently headed up by the Berea, Gantt, Parker, Taylors, Wade Hampton and Marietta special purpose districts to MetroConnects, which already handles service to 44,575 households outside of city limits in Greenville County.

It will be a messy divorce of sewer and fire operations, if the proposal is successful, as the five SPDs that also have fire departments assess property taxes on their districts' residents.

The Post and Courier asked County Council Chairman Butch Kirven if the county would urge the SPDs to lower their tax rates if sewer operations are taken away.

"Those questions would be worked out before the effective date of July 1, 2021," Kirven said.