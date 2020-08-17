Greenville County offered $75M in CARES funds to small businesses. It's mostly unclaimed.

When Greenville County created a plan for how it would use $91 million in federal CARES Act funds, it designated $75 million to help small businesses recoup costs incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting in July, businesses and nonprofits could claim up to $10,000 each to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, sanitation and lease payments from the crisis.

So far, just $2.08 million has been claimed – 2.8 percent of the available money.

There are between 9,000 and 10,000 small businesses in the county, according to county estimates, but in the month since the program opened for claims, just 307 businesses have received grants.

Councilman Lynn Ballard said he visited nearly all of the small businesses in his rural district in southern Greenville County, first to tell them about the available funding and then to remind them they could apply.

The number of businesses that have made a claim so far “has been much smaller than we thought it would be,” Ballard said.

The money for business expenses related to the pandemic is available on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the year but the county isn't finding many takers so far, said Bob Mihalic, Greenville County spokesman.

The county created the framework for spending its allocation of CARES Act funds with small businesses in mind but it doesn’t expect them to claim all of the $75 million. County administration may shift where some of that money goes if claims don’t increase, Mihalic said.

“That is a road map but it isn’t set in stone,” Mihalic said. “We’ve never had a pandemic. We’ve never had the feds give us $91 million and said, ‘you’re in charge of this.’”

The county has created a Greenville County CARES public relations campaign to raise awareness the money is available and has advertised in local news, on the radio and on social media. Now the county is printing postcards to hand out at local businesses.

Businesses may be eligible for costs they may not realize, Mihalic said. Businesses who lease space but had to close due to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders can recoup costs for rent or utilities from that time, Mihalic said.

In all, the county has distributed $7.6 million of the $91 million it received through the federal coronavirus relief program. Greenville County is the only local government in the state that received aid through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act since only local governments with 500,000 people or more qualified.

Members of County Council initially met behind closed doors with county officials to draw up a spending plan for the money. After a public outcry, it held a public meeting in June and voted on its current plan.

Besides the $75 million allocated for small businesses (including $5 million for minority-owned small businesses), the county’s plan includes: $4 million for public health; $3.5 million for rent and housing assistance; $3.5 million split between special purpose districts, municipalities and county affiliated agencies; and $2 million for full-day childcare programs for school-age children on virtual instruction days.

The county so far has distributed:

$2,936,485 to public and community health organizations

$1,461,806 to county agencies

$919,528 to local municipalities

$206,322 to special purpose districts

Businesses can learn more about applying for grants at greenvillecounty.org/CARES.aspx.