Greenville County gets $15.8 million to provide coronavirus relief for renters, landlords

Greenville County has received an additional $15.8 million from the federal government to help renters and landlords who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds come to the county as part of the $900 billion in added coronavirus relief passed in early 2021 through the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Greenville received the money directly because it met the federal standard for the emergency rental assistance program of having 200,000 or more residents. It is one of nine counties in the state to receive the grant. The state itself also received $346 million for rental assistance to be used in 2021.

Other counties receiving funds include Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Horry, Lexington, Richland, Spartanburg and York.

Greenville County is in the process of evaluating how it will distribute the funds. Unlike last year — when county staff handled distribution of $91 million in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — the county may hire an outside contractor to process applications for assistance, said Greenville County Administrator Joe Kernell.

The county can designate up to 10 percent of the money for administrative costs, according to the federal guidelines.

The program is designed to help pay rental and utility payments for low-income households whose income has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Households can be eligible if individuals qualify for unemployment, saw a reduction in income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19. They must show household income at or below 80 percent of the area’s median income (AMI) — $57,350 for a family of four — and a significant risk of housing instability or homelessness.

Priority will be given to those with income at or below 50 percent of the AMI, $35,850 for a family of four, or to those who have been unemployed for more than 90 days before applying for help.

Eligible households can receive up to 12 months of assistance, but must reapply every three months to demonstrate need. The money must be used first to pay past-due rent. Landlords can apply on behalf of tenants or renters can apply for themselves.

Kernell said the county is counting on local organizations and housing management companies to inform those in need.

Unlike the CARES Act funds the county received and distributed throughout 2020 to a variety of programs, “it’s going to be very limited in how these funds can be used,” Kernell said.

Funds can also be used to help tenants pay for costs of utilities and certain home energy improvements. Homeowners are not eligible for the program.

The county must use 65 percent of the money by the end of September, he said.

The latest program comes on the heels of an all-out effort by local nonprofits and the county to use federal money and local donations to help needy residents stay in their homes and pay for food and utilities.

As part of the CARES Act, for instance, $5.9 million went to Greenville County Schools for its food program, which provided weekly food for children in the community. $2.5 million went to the United Way’s Keep the Lights On utility assistance program, $693,250 went to Greenville Housing Fund for landlord assistance.

The Greenville County Redevelopment Authority also received $2 million from the program to help with rent, mortgage and utilities assistance in 2020. It helped 1,586 households with an average payment of $1,261, according to the county.

“I do believe we were successful in reaching out to the community and hitting all different facets of the community that were impacted by the pandemic,” Kernell said of the CARES Act.

While Greenville County was the lone local government in South Carolina to receive CARES Act money in 2020 because is had more than 500,000 residents, this year’s rental assistance program has a lower eligibility threshold of 200,000 residents.