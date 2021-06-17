Greenville-based AMECO, a global heavy equipment provider, sold to New York firm

AMECO, a global heavy equipment rental and field services company associated with one of the biggest corporate names in Greenville's history, has been sold to a New York-based private equity firm, according to a June 15 announcement.

Originally operating under the badge "American Equipment Company," AMECO was launched in 1947 by the former Daniel Construction Company in Greenville. It became part of the Fluor Corporation, then called Fluor Daniel, when Fluor acquired Daniel in 1977. With the recent sale, AMECO is now owned by New York-based One Equity Partners.

AMECO is one of the leading construction and maintenance planning and management firms in North America, according to a statement from the company. With the slogan "One Company, One Call, Countless Solutions," AMECO's recent projects have included fleet services for Red Stripe beer in Jamaica, maintenance and logistics for the La Negra mining operation in Antofagasta, Chile, and general construction supply for Shell in Canada. AMECO also rents out tools and sets up scaffolding for massive projects.

Gary Bernardez, who led AMECO from 2001 to 2012, will serve the newly independent AMECO as chief executive officer, according to the company announcement.

"The deal comes at a time of unprecedented opportunity and pressure for large contractors and owners alike," the announcement said. "The current boom in construction and capital expansion projects in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has left the industry struggling to keep pace with rising demand for services and supplies."

Fluor, the announcement said, is not the only company in the engineering, procurement and construction sector to let go of its equipment and field services divisions under the current economic landscape.

"As a stand-alone company, we are better able to market and promote our services to a wider range of companies at a time when our expertise and history of simplifying site execution complexities and delivering value and bottom-line ROI are needed more critically than ever," Bernardez said in the announcement.

AMECO's headquarters are at 2106 Anderson Road in Greenville.

Hartness opens first farm plot

Hartness, a planned urban village currently under development east of Greenville, launched its first farm plot in partnership with Mill Village Farms, a local nonprofit that runs a youth farming program.

During a June 15 tour of the 2,500 square foot plot, CEO Sean Hartness said food sustainability is critical and he views the new farm as a “compelling aspect” of the village.

Produce from the farm will eventually be used in the development's first restaurant, Village Kitchen, which opened in late May. It will also be available to residents and community members as part of a new food-sharing program and Mill Village Farms' existing FoodShare program.

The first plot includes cucumbers, broccoli, radishes, arugula, squashes and four varieties of kale. Additionally, 4-foot by 8-foot planter boxes are available for residents to grow their own produce. Farm director Phill Mathis, of Mill Village Farms, said residents will eventually be able to help with the larger farm.

On the third Friday of each month the village hosts Fresh Fridays, a free event which includes an open-air market with music and vendors. The next event is June 18.

Quick hits

Spinx is picking up on the self-checkout trend. In a June 15 announcement, the gas-station chain said it has launched a pilot program the company hopes will "maximize the roles of team members" and "provide increased service to all customers." While not a new concept at grocery stores, self-checkout kiosks are considered "very cutting edge" in the gas station sector, Spinx founder and board chairman Stewart Spinks said in a release from the company. The pilot program is at 1103 Pendleton St. in west Greenville. The company plans to add self-checkout stations at four more stores in the fall. By the middle of 2023, they could be at all Spinx locations.

A Cincinnati-based textiles operation that has survived eight decades of massive change in the industry is set to expand in Union County. Family-owned Standard Textile, founded in 1940, will invest $15 million and add 45 employees to its operations in South Carolina, according to an announcement from Upstate SC Alliance. The Alliance markets all of northwestern South Carolina for economic development. Standard Textile supplies the healthcare, hospitality, interiors and home markets. Its expansion is expected to be complete by October. The South Carolina Department of Commerce's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project and awarded Union County a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund for related costs.

The rundown

Some of the biggest business headlines from around the state this week.

Volvo will invest $118 million at its Ridgeville campus to add production of a high-performance, electrified SUV for the "Polestar" brand it co-owns with a Chinese conglomerate (The Post and Courier)

A new distribution facility in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region could drastically increase agriculture exports. China and other overseas markets want our soybeans, peanuts, cotton, cotton seed and yellow peas. (The Post and Courier)

The Myrtle Beach airport hired a powerful Charleston aviation consultant to help nab Southwest (The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach)

Straight from the release

Announcements from companies in their own words.

Spartanburg-based Milliken and Company has been named Partner of the Year by IFB Solutions, a U.S.-based manufacturer who provides employment to people who are blind or visually impaired. The award, announced June 15, is given to the partner who has stood out as an organization that has gone beyond the board room to support opportunities for people who are blind. Milliken, selected from more than 400 IFB vendors, has been working with IFB since 2008 as a U.S. military fabric supplier. The partnership has provided more than 245,000 hours of work for people who are blind or visually impaired.

Bank of America announced June 15 it is joining Greenville Technical College as a partner for an initiative that addresses racial and gender achievement gaps through intensive case management and personalized support services. The African American Male Scholars Initiative (AAMSI) was established in fall 2019. A study had found Black males at the college had a retention rate of 42 percent compared to 56 percent for white male students, and the on-time completion rate for Black males (7 percent) was half that of all males. In 2019, AAMSI increased persistence rates for participants to 72 percent compared to 66 percent among Black students not taking part in AAMSI. The bank is supporting AAMI with a $50,000 grant.

7-figure home sales

