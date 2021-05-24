Greenville area's increase in cash-only home sales is among the nation's largest

GREENVILLE — The combination of low interest rates, limited supply and the sheer number of people settling in the Upstate from larger cities and relocated employers has made home-buying fraught in recent months.

Enter another factor: the all-cash buyer.

Here, the buyers who require no loan approval and are willing to forego traditional steps such as appraisals are increasing, according to a May 21 Realtor.com analysis of home sales data nationwide. The analysis found that the Greenville area ranks No. 3 among metro areas nationwide in the increase in cash-only home transactions over last year.

The analysis found that in January and February nearly 40 percent of sales were made with cash, a 14 percent increase over the same period last year before the pandemic set in.

The Greenville area, defined by Realtor.com as "the main city and surrounding towns, suburbs and smaller urban areas," ranked behind Reno, Nev., and Racine, Wisc. The analysis used information from property data firm CoreLogic to measure the percentage of cash buyers in 300 of the largest metro areas in the U.S. It focused on only one metro area within a state at a time to provide geographic diversity.

These days, a house might be on the market for a day or two — or for just a matter of hours. The share of cash buyers is stunning, said James Akers Jr., a Greenville-area realtor with the firm Modern Real Estate Consultants who has been a broker since 2005.

Today, fully one-half of the contracts his firm handles are cash offers, and most are for lower-priced homes. Often it is investors buying a home to rent but some are for homes reaching seven figures, Akers said. People are increasingly cashing out their 401(k) retirement plans, he said.

It puts traditional buyers using mortgage loans at a disadvantage.

Cash deals are seen as a safer bet for sellers and the sales close more quickly, within weeks. A mortgage-backed deal can take a month and a half as lenders vet the transaction. Sellers will even take a cash deal for less than a financed offer for those reasons, he said.

"All of that cash is putting extra strain on buyers who are already having to fight for homes in this low inventory market," Akers said. "Now, not only do have they have to put in higher offers, they have to put in offers with better terms."

The better terms can be risky. Mainly, that means foregoing both inspections meant to ensure the house's condition and appraisals designed to make sure a home isn't overpriced.

“I’m getting more aggressive about the risks that buyers take or are thinking about to win a deal,” said Josh Hoover-Dempsey, a Greenville agent with Re/Max Realty. “The cash buyers force us to do that.”

The cost of real estate rises for those later down the line who rely on comparable sales to determine the value, he said. The dynamic has forced people who otherwise would finance a home to find cash or present offers that closely resemble cash.

In some cases, Hoover-Dempsey said, a lender will charge a fee to a buyer, similar to an insurance policy that guarantees to a seller that the purchase will go through even if appraisal values come in lower than the asking price.

Nationwide, cash sales made up 20 percent of deals, a 5 percent increase from the same period last year. The highest rates for cash sales occurred in smaller markets with more-affordable homes, in vacation spots, and in "regions where competition has become exceptionally fierce."

Each market has its own circumstances.

At the top of the list, Reno's 51 percent share of cash deals is an increase of 29 percent from last year. It sits three-and-a-half hours from the Bay Area in California, where tech workers during the pandemic found they can do their jobs outside of the exorbitantly priced neighborhoods. The sale of homes there create more cash to bring to a moderately priced market.

Following Reno and just above Greenville is Racine, Wisc., along Lake Michigan. There, a new manufacturing facility bought out homeowners, creating cash. But also, Baby Boomer retirees are coming into the market to buy second homes, according to the Realtor.com report.

As for Greenville, the 38 percent share is attributed to what has been touted repeatedly here — the vibrant downtown, nearby Blue Ridge mountains and a steady stream of young professionals coming in with major employers locating in the area.

Here's the Top 10: