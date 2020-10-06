Google grants Greenville tech startup CEO $100K from Black Founders Fund

A Greenville tech company CEO has received $100,000 from Google's Black Founders Fund.

Bandwagon founder Harold Hughes on Tuesday was named one of the fund's 76 recipients, and is the only one based in South Carolina. He and the other recipients will also get access to technical resources and mentorship programs connected to Google for Startups, according to a statement sent on behalf of Google.

Hughes, a Columbia native and first-generation American, started Bandwagon in Greenville in 2015. The company specializes in securely aggregating and analyzing consumer data to help live events, such as concerts and sporting events, effectively tailor anything from marketing to concessions offerings.

He said the company has already used the award to hire another software engineer.

"We're super excited about it. It's job creation in the midst of a pandemic," he said.

Joining a network of other companies and gaining access to more resources form Google will also help his company continue to grow, he said.

"Now we're part of this ecosystem with 75 other companies that we can call on and reach out to and really create a bit of a community in a virtual way," he said.

Google announced it was establishing the $5 million Black Founders Fund in June as protests spread across the country sparked by high-profile killings of Black people by police.

"We applied because we know what we're building here in South Carolina," Hughes said. "But not many people look to South Carolina to build innovation and technology like we're doing. So to be the only recipient in the state, I think that says a lot."