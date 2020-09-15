Global chemical firm to open in Taylors with $5M investment; Academy Sports donates shoes

SIXIN North America, a global supplier of antifoam and defoamer chemical products, plans to invest $5 million and hire at least 94 employees at a new production facility in Taylors, according to plans filed in Greenville County.

The company, which was founded and headquartered in Nanjing, China, plans to locate at the former Genesis Biofuels plant at the corner of Tanner and Mountain Creek roads in Taylors, according to a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with the county.

Greenville County Council will vote on final reading Tuesday to approve an agreement that requires the company to invest at least $4 million within the next five years in its Taylors operation. In exchange, the county will charge a set fee for the company to pay over the next 30 years rather than property taxes.

The county had previously called the project by its code name Project Tuesday.

The Jiangsu SIXIN Scientific-Technological Application Research Institute Co. Ltd was founded in 1992 in China and has produced chemical defoamers for 16 industrial applications, according to the company. The company opened a new production facility in Yangzhou, China in 2019.

It established an international branch office in Portland, Ore. in 2013 and has customers in 60 countries.

Good things

Academy Sports + Outdoors handed off about 80 pairs of new shoes to YMCA of Greenville week before last for distribution to those in need. Recipients were identified through the Y's weekly food delivery program, which has delivered more than 18,000 meals since May in support of families living in local hotels, according to a release.

One family was on hand for the announcement at the Academy location off Woodruff Road in Greenville. The remainder of the shoes were to be distributed by the YMCA to kids, preschool through high school.

In addition to the Greenville store, Academy has Upstate locations in Easley, Anderson and Spartanburg.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Let us know

Have Upstate business news, notes and items of interest? See something opening or closing? Want to know what’s happening at the construction site you pass every day? Email amitchell@postandcourier.com and rgilchrest@postandcourier.com. Big news or small, we want to know.

Opening

See something new? Let us know - rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.

Pete's No. 6 (AKA Pete's Drive In) in Easley took up residence this month in the former Ruby Tuesday's location on Calhoun Memorial Highway, in front of Lowe's Home Improvement. Call it a half-mile east of the previous location, where the restaurant had been since 1966. If you ever tried the parking lot of the previous spot at lunch, you'll welcome the extra space.

Popeyes is building at the former Salvation Army Thrift Store location at 122 S. Main St. in Mauldin.

The rundown

Straight from the release

"To help South Carolina residents learn how to safely preserve and store food, Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service agents are holding a virtual canning workshop." Details here.

“Colliers is thrilled that Mungo Homes has decided to expand their current facility at 535 Brookshire Road (in Greers.)" More info here.

"Greg Clark joins the bank as market president for the South Carolina Upstate overseeing Ameris Bank's evolving growth throughout Greenville, Spartanburg and surrounding South Carolina markets." More about Ameris Bank.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.