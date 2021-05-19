German industrial behemoth Siemens completes $36M expansion in Spartanburg County

ROEBUCK — A German industrial conglomerate reasserted its commitment to Spartanburg County early this week with completion of a $36 million expansion.

Berlin-based Siemens, which competes with General Electric and is consistently among the five biggest companies in Germany, recently finished a 52,000-square-foot addition to its low-key plant nestled in a largely residential area off Interstate 26. It plans to hire 180 people at a 50-year-old plant on Old Georgia Road in Roebuck.

Gov. Henry McMaster showed up for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 17.

According to an announcement from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Siemens secured job development credits from the state for the expansion. These credits reimburse companies up to $3,250 in personal withholding taxes for each new worker they hire to pay for building and land development costs, according to the commerce department. That's a deal worth up to $585,000 for Siemens with this expansion.

Spartanburg County also landed a $200,000 "set-aside" grant from the commerce department to assist Siemens with site prep and construction costs.

Siemens has operations all over the United States in the areas of power generation and industrial support technology, among other things, with more than 40,000 employees and a U.S. presence dating back to the 19th Century. The company, which got its start in electronics and continues to dominate in that sector, describes its Spartanburg site as a "key energy infrastructure manufacturing hub" for the United States. Siemens had 13 jobs posted on May 18, including a production supervisor for switchboards, a wiring and mechanical assembler for switchboards, and a switchboard tester.

Long-time Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt called Siemens a "tremendous economic partner" in a prepared statement for the state's announcement.

"Their expansion proves that they’ve found success doing business in Spartanburg County and proves that our international industries are thriving," Britt said.

Quick hits

In other economic development news, a North Carolina dump-truck operator announced May 18 it would be moving its headquarters to Cherokee County. Kerns Trucking said in an announcement circulated by the state's commerce department that it would invest $7.9 million and bring 136 jobs to the facility. The family-owned business was launched in 1933 and specializes in transportation and logistics. Its new corporate offices will open in late 2022.

Kerns Trucking said in an announcement circulated by the state's commerce department that it would invest $7.9 million and bring 136 jobs to the facility. The family-owned business was launched in 1933 and specializes in transportation and logistics. Its new corporate offices will open in late 2022. Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has opened a new primary-care clinic near downtown Greenville that will serve students and staff of the Legacy Early College charter school. Located at 1010 Woodside Ave., the health center will have a nurse practitioner and medical assistant on site 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The hospital systems plans long-term to expand services to the surrounding City View community. The clinic opened May 17.

As expected, Greenville County property owners face no tax increase from public schools in the coming year. The vast majority of school-related taxes are levied on commercially owned real estate as owner-occupied homes pay no taxes for school operations. Trustees for Greenville County Schools approved a 2021-2022 spending plan on May 18 that totals $714 million. All 10,000 of the school district's employees received a pay raise in the budget, which benefited from a $10 million boost in state funding. The 76,000-student school district is also dipping into its reserves to the tune of $14.7 million to balance its budget.

Look for a jobs report to be released May 21 from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. It will show the state's employment situation through April. The jobs report in March said the unemployment rate at that point was 5.1 percent, down from 5.2 percent in February. South Carolina is doing better than the U.S. as a whole, which has a 6.0 percent jobless rate. Still, nearly 30,000 fewer South Carolinians were working in March compared to March 2020.

From the release

Children's book publisher In The Book has cobbled together a national interactive map that shows where people can donate books. Locally, Greenville County has 19 organizations that collect books. Check out the map here: https://www.inthebook.com/en-us/book-donation-map/

The rundown

Here are some of the bigger Post and Courier business headlines from across the state over the past week.

From Myrtle Beach, reporter Jay Rodriguez wrote about the staggering increase in second-home purchases and why it's happening. The number of buyers nationally who locked in mortgage rates for second homes grew 178 percent year over year in April. The statistics were released earlier this month by Redfin.

BMW's X5 numbers were down in 2018, but it had nothing to do with faltering demand for the South Carolina-made SUVs. A fire three years ago in a Michigan auto supplier's plant caused supply-chain disruptions that ultimately cost BMW hundreds of millions of dollars in lost manufacturing time, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this month in Spartanburg County. Business reporter David Wren wrote the latest on damages the German automaker is seeking from Meridian Magnesium.

Reporter David Slade provided the latest news about (and a brief history of) Clemson University's Restoration Institute in North Charleston. Wind farms, he wrote, are proliferating as the U.S., and this could give a boost to Clemson's wind-turbine testing facility in North Charleston, the nation's largest. The Clemson University facility tests the giant machines that turn wind into electricity at the Dominion Energy Innovation Center. The Duke Energy eGRID in the same facility tests the compatibility of wind and solar power systems with electrical grids.

7-figure home sales

The Upstate's four million-dollar home sales this week include a lake house, a mountain house and an unfinished three-story townhouse with 10-foot ceilings in Greenville's Verdae community.

