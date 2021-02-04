German auto supplier ZF plans $200M investment, 500 new jobs at Upstate plant

It may not be obvious from the highway, but ZF's sprawling transmission plant in Gray Court will undergo a $200 million transformation over the next three years.

The German auto supplier announced Thursday that it would be adding a major new production line and equipment to make commercial vehicle transmissions by 2023. All of the work will take place within the existing footprint of the 1.7 million-square-foot facility just off Interstate 385 in Laurens County.

With production of the new commercial-grade "PowerLine" transmissions line will come 500 additional jobs within minutes of the Greenville County line.

Hiring is ongoing at the Gray Court plant, ZF spokeswoman Ashley Van Horn told The Post and Courier.

"Our thing is about constantly developing the talent because at some point it's like, 'Where are all these people coming from for all these jobs?'" Van Horn said. "It's a lot of people. But y'all have them."

The automaker's eight-speed PowerLine transmission will accommodate both gas-fueled and plug-in hybrid vehicles, Van Horn said.

"We're no longer investing money in internal combustion engine technology," Van Horn said. "That does not mean that we're not supplying transmissions for traditional internal combustion engines. It's just that everything we are doing now is working toward electrification."

ZF's top leaders announced six months ago that the company would focus entirely on electrification moving forward. It is in line with GM's announcement last week that it would go mostly electric by 2035 and the Biden administration's move to an all electric fleet for federal vehicles.

ZF's North American headquarters are in Detroit, but its nine-year-old plant in Gray Court is "far and away" the company's largest facility in the United States, Van Horn said.

It has been in near constant expansion mode, she said, since the plant's 2012 ribbon cutting, attended by then Gov, Nikki Haley.

"When they cut the ribbon, they announced they were already expanding," Van Horn said. "They've been in a constant mode of expansion ever since 2013."

This expansion will accommodate new "multiyear" contracts ZF has signed with "multiple North American customers," the company's announcement said.

Van Horn said she could not disclose who the companies are that will be receiving the transmissions, but the ZF drive-train components will suit medium-duty commercial trucks, buses and heavy-duty pickup trucks, according to the company announcement.

ZF — which is short for "Zahnradfabrik" or "gear factory" — is based in Friedrichshafen, Germany, and started life in 1915 supplying Zeppelin airships.

The company began production of the PowerLine transmissions in Germany for its U.S. customers late in 2020. Once Gray Court is at full production with the PowerLine transmissions, the plant here will supply all of ZF's North American customers.

ZF is also a major supplier to BMW, which has an SUV plant in nearby Spartanburg. At the moment, ZF's Gray Court plant does not supply transmissions to BMW's Spartanburg plant, but that will change next year when the German automaker's X models will be equipped with ZF's passenger-car electric and hybrid transmissions.