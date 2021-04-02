Georgia gambling bill that could allow casinos near SC border on hold until January

Georgia lawmakers have gone into halftime tied, but a pair of measures to legalize gambling remain in play for the second half of the Peach State's two-year legislative session in 2022.

That's important for South Carolina, which has major population centers within minutes of sites targeted for Georgia casino resorts but little prospect of legalized gambling inside state lines.

Rick Lackey, an Atlanta real estate executive with commercial listings for a total of 5,000 acres at nine sites across Georgia, said he is confident in prospects for gambling — enough so to continue marketing and possibly closing on multiple casino resort sites this year.

"The legislators will come back onto the field and they've got their bills ready, their resolutions ready and they're ready to go," Lackey said. "And hopefully between now and then they would have had an opportunity to work out some of their differences."

One of the hottest prospects: A nearly 500-acre proposed gambling resort on Lake Hartwell just across the state line along Interstate 85. Market studies show that 8.6 million people live within two hours of Exit 177 in Lavonia, Ga., one of the locations Lackey has listed. That figure that puts it on par with metro Atlanta.

"The statistical demographics of the Lavonia site are just incredible," said Lackey, who has worked for five years on a campaign to legalize casinos in Georgia.

The Post and Courier reported March 27 that lawmakers in Georgia were considering the legalization of gambling, an industry that could bring thousands of jobs for South Carolinians just across the border. The site Lackey has targeted in Lavonia is within 45 minutes of Greenville and half that distance from Anderson.

Republicans in Georgia generally support sports betting, an industry backed by professional teams counting on higher TV revenues. Democrats generally support casinos, industries that create thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in local capital investment.

The legislation that promises the most likely path for legalizing both sorts of gambling is a pair of measures, Senate Resolution 135 and Senate Bill 142, which remained in a rules committee when lawmakers broke away for a nine-month break March 31.

Resolution 135 and Bill 142 in their current form allow sports betting, but supportive lawmakers and lobbyists are working to get the phrase "and casinos" added to the final verbiage. A review of Georgia ethics reports shows at least two active lobbyists working on behalf of Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership.

The good news for gambling supporters, Lackey said, is that the measures were not voted down. Had that happened, any hope of sports-betting or casino legislation would have been kicked to 2023.

Legislation filed earlier this year envisioned Georgia issuing a limited number of licenses for casinos — a strategy that pushes the industry toward large-scale projects, Lackey said. The state of Virginia approved similar legislation in 2019, and that is most likely what will happen in Georgia, Lackey said.

The Associated Press reported that the chief opponents of gambling in Georgia are faith-based groups, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said he opposes gambling. Supporters say casinos are job centers and generate tens of millions of dollars in property taxes and a share of profits for the state.

In 2020, Georgia lawmakers passed a law allowing delivery of alcohol to homes. Observers saw this as an important litmus test for what conservative lawmakers were willing to approve.

Before sports betting or casinos could become legal they would also have to pass a voter referendum in Georgia. With the exception of the education lottery, gambling is currently a violation of the state's Constitution.

Lackey said he is confident casinos will be legalized eventually and said April 2 that he will spend the remainder of 2021 actively marketing casino resort sites for which he has exclusive listing rights.