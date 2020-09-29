You are the owner of this article.
Free flu vaccine, and a few freebies: Where to get your shot in Greenville and Upstate SC

Flu Vaccination

Getting your flu shot is more important than ever, in order to reduce the strain on hospitals. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

With flu season approaching, and against the backdrop of the lingering spread of coronavirus, federal, state and local health organizations are strongly encouraging the seasonal flu vaccine for anyone older than 6 months.

Free or low cost shots are widely available in the greater Greenville area. Many allow you to schedule your appointment ahead of time to limit your wait and possible exposure. Here are some of the options.

Prisma Health

Prisma is offering flu shots at Baptist Easley, Greenville Memorial, Greer Memorial, Laurens County Memorial, Oconee Memorial, Richland and Toumey hospitals. Click here for times and availability. 

Prisma is also offering the following clinics: 

  • Sept. 30, Washington Baptist Church, Greer, 4:30–7 p.m. (walk up)
  • Oct. 5, Center for Family Medicine, Greer, 5–7 p.m. (drive through)
  • Oct. 6, Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest, 2–7 p.m. (drive through or walk up)
  • Oct. 19, Center for Family Medicine, Greer, 5–7 p.m. (drive through)
  • Oct. 21, Greer Soup Kitchen, Greer, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (walk up)

Additional dates and times may be added to this list. Check weekly for updates.

Bon Secours St. Francis

The hospital is offering free, first-come, first-served vaccinations on the following dates, according to a news release:

  • Oct. 2, 4-6 p.m., Sterling Community Center, 113 Minus St., Greenville
  • Oct. 7, 9-11 a.m., Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford Rd., Greenville

(Adults 18-64 only; high dose and egg-free vaccines are not available.)

AFC Urgent Care

There are 14 locations around the Upstate. Check here for locations and availability.

County health departments (SDHEC)

Health department flu shots are by appointment only. You must call 855-472-3432 to schedule your appointment. More information be found on the SDHEC flu vaccine clinic page, including the physical locations for every county health department in South Carolina.

A few relevant locations: 

  • Greenville Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29602
  • Anderson Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson, SC 29625
  • Pickens Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens, SC 29671
  • Spartanburg Health Department, 151 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29305

CVS Pharmacy and Target

Along with a free flu shot, CVS will give you a coupon for $5 off a purchase of $20 or more.

Use this link to schedule ahead of time online. You will need to answer a few questions about whether you are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 before you can choose a time and place. You can also walk in.

If you visit the CVS locations inside Target stores you can get a $5 Target gift card.

Walgreens

Free flu shot and a $5 coupon off any purchase over $20. Schedule your appointment here.

Publix

The store's offer includes a free $10 gift card on top of the free flu shot. Make your appointment here.

Harris Teeter

The offer is 50 free fuel points with a free flu shot. Schedule a shot here.

This list is not intended to be comprehensive and does not include every location a flu shot is available. If you think something notable has been omitted, please email rgilchrest@postandcourier.com.

Follow Ryan Gilchrest on Twitter at @ryangilchrest.

Aiken Breaking News