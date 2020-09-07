Four years after abandoning the cause, Greenville pushes for rules on Airbnb, rentals

When the coronavirus shutdown hit in full force this past spring, hotels in Greenville and across the world saw business nearly grind to a halt – but short-term rentals like Airbnb didn’t suffer nearly the same fate.

The health crisis changed travel habits in a way that sheltered the rentals, which over the past five years have proliferated largely urban areas.

During that span the city of Greenville put a temporary stop to any new rentals, as elected officials face pressure from the hotel industry and residential neighborhoods. It hasn't been addressed publicly since an effort at regulation was abruptly cut off five years ago.

In May, the City Council enacted a six-month moratorium on short-term rentals like Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway and Craigslist, which altogether represent a multibillion-dollar cottage industry.

By November, the city intends to consider rules that right now - save for broader laws governing bed and breakfasts in neighborhoods and hotels in the central business district - don’t exist.

What might those look like?

The city has looked to the likes of Charleston and Asheville for guidance as the hotels have felt more of a negative impact from the coronavirus than the short-term rental market. Residents stress concerns over the threat to neighborhood identity.

There is a balancing act: The popularity of short-term rentals has risen over the past decade, offering an affordable, unique lodging option absent regulation. But that same lack of regulation has invited commercial activity into neighborhoods and left hotels to bear the load of the higher price of government oversight.

“Whatever we do, we need to have a good balance of policy,” said City Councilman John DeWorken, who also said his family are regular short-term rental users. “We should not get rid of them, but we should also make sure we have a level playing field with anyone doing accommodations. To be able to have that option in Greenville is important.”

***

At the annual early-year planning retreat in late February, the council made regulation of short-term rentals a priority.

Within weeks, the spread of the coronavirus prompted society to shut down. Travel froze in the spring as the virus created hotspots. Facing a health crisis, the council decided to put off regulation until the fall.

It was the first time since August 2016 that the city publicly pursued regulation of the industry.

The effort at the time came from the city’s zoning department, which sought clarification on how short-term rentals could pay taxes and face regulation on how they operate in residential areas.

The city wasn’t alone. When Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg took office that year, he made regulation of short-term rentals a key platform. The city faced tension in neighborhoods where investors could scoop up homes and create de facto business districts.

Yet Greenville’s effort simply disappeared, removed from a zoning panel’s agenda with no explanation, barely to be heard from again until this year.

In that time, there was more than enough demand for places to stay, as a hotel boom more than doubled the supply of rooms in downtown Greenville to more than 2,000.

Meanwhile, growth in that same span short-term rentals quadrupled, from 109 in November 2016 to 436 last October, according to statistics compiled by the city based on information from its tourism agency it funds, VisitGreenvilleSC, and global short-term rental analysis firm AirDNA.

In 2014, short-term rentals accounted for 12,000 annual lodging room nights compared to nearly 1.7 million hotels lodging nights in the city. For this year, VisitGreenvilleSC estimates short-term rentals account for 251,000 annual nights, while city hotels this year account for 1.9 million.

The disproportionate rate of growth is coupled with a trend that AirDNA says appears to be unique to the worldwide pandemic. The need for travelers to keep their distance has led them more frequently to short-term rentals.

The rentals offer kitchen facilities and more space in areas outside urban centers, increasing demand according to a joint report issued last month by AirDNA and market research firm STR that analyzed dozens of markets worldwide.

While both accommodation types were badly affected during the worst weeks of the pandemic, the report said that “the features that differentiate short-term rentals from hotels – such as full-service amenities, living space, larger properties and inventory in more remote destinations – have proven to be vital assets during the pandemic."

At the same time, hotels faced decreased demand in business travel just as guests stayed 58 percent longer at their destination.

The revenue per available room, a gold standard in the accommodations industry for profitability, was vastly different during the spring from the previous year. Short-term rentals saw a 4.5 percent decline, while hotels were down nearly 65 percent, according to the report.

The rebound in the hotel market is higher but that’s in large part because short-term rentals didn’t suffer as much.

***

The regulation on short-term rentals comes as the hotel industry in Greenville attempts to rebound while suffering with occupancy numbers at the close of the summer significantly lower than the previous year.

In the first quarter of this year, occupancy rates were 54 percent compared to 65 percent during the same period last year, a number VisitGreenvilleSC research analyst Nancy Breede said incorporates the fact that the U.S. economy stood still in mid-March.

The spring was dire for Greenville hotels – 36 percent of rooms in the city were occupied when the previous spring they were 72 percent full.

The first two months of the third quarter summer season saw a rebound, but now shows a ways to go with fears of travel, canceled entertainment events and restaurants at half capacity – 47 percent this year, 66 percent in the same time period last year.

The city’s revenue that funds tourism-related initiatives has taken a hit. For the entirety of 2019, the city collected $4.4 million on the 3 percent accommodations tax levied on lodging. Only a small fraction of that total - $17,284 - came from short-term rentals, whether in neighborhoods or sub-leased apartments.

For the first half of 2020, the collection of those taxes showed a dramatically slower pace. Throughout June of this year, the city had collected $1.1 million.

Within that number is a telling figure – a mere $744 came from short-term rentals in neighborhoods.

***

The push to regulate short-term rentals to level the playing field is evident in the numbers.

But there’s a societal aspect in play.

In Brooklyn, it’s book the handsome finished basement of a newlywed’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy near a train into Manhattan. In Greenville, it’s two nights in the carriage house of an upscale Augusta Road neighborhood and take the free trolley downtown.

The experience is unique, an opportunity to visit a city in a way that you might if you lived in the most-desirable part of town.

Meanwhile, there’s the issue of the people who actually do live there.

In one sense, a residential neighborhood isn’t a commercial district where a heavily transient population is expected and investment isn’t owner-occupied.

In Charleston, the historic neighborhoods in the downtown peninsula were in danger of becoming block after block of investor-owned short-term rentals. If it wasn’t gentrification, at the least it was the threat of losing a neighborhood’s identity.

So rules governing the rentals were enacted. They included a detailed permitting process and a requirement that owners live in the properties that are rented out for less than 30 days. The city is so bent on curbing illegal rentals that it has a team of code enforcers who monitor rental websites and social media and are able to levy criminal charges.

In Greenville, City Councilman Russell Stall said he hears the concerns of residents in his Augusta Road neighborhood and elsewhere and is committed to regulating the industry in a way that focuses on the short-term rentals that operate outside the law.

“The clandestine ones are the ones we’re most worried about,” Stall said. “We have to really adhere and be serious about making sure that illegal short-terms rentals aren’t allowed.”

Regulation of the cottage industry can be tricky. In cities across the country, Airbnb has taken legal action to distinguish itself as merely a platform to connect hosts with guests, putting the responsibility of collecting taxes on the hosts.

Greenville is considering a host of options.

City Manager John McDonough said the administration would bring proposed regulations to the council by the November moratorium deadline.

But first, McDonough the city can begin using third-party compliance to track down short-term rentals that aren’t registered, calling the move “fairly easy to implement.”

The key to regulations will be defining just how much the government can intervene in people taking money to make their homes available.

“There’s always a question of what the legal basis for that regulation is,” said Michael Frixen, an assistant to the city manager.

Currently, the city’s codes regulate short-term rentals in residential areas under its regulations governing bed and breakfast establishments. Under those rules, a property owner must go to a zoning board and ask for an exception and pay business license fees and associated taxes.

In a new regulatory scenario, the city could create a new land-use category in its laws to govern short-term rentals, Frixen said.

New rules could follow other cities that have adopted specific measures, such as requiring owner occupancy of short-term rentals, a cap on the number of guests, a maximum stay of 30 days and requirements for parking off the street, he said.

Also, the city could require annual permit approval that is non-transferable and requires payment of fees and taxes. An annual inspection that ensures compliance with building and fire-safety codes is also possible.

Proposed rules could require liability insurance and restrictions on using homes designated as low-income housing that receive tax breaks.