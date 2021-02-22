Food Lion parent company to take over sprawling Mauldin warehouses that supplied Bi-Lo

MAULDIN — By May 1, Food Lion tractor trailers will be hauling grocery freight up and down Laurens Road on their way to hundreds of grocery stores in the Southeast.

That is the date the chain's Dutch-Belgian owner, Ahold Delhaize, will acquire the keys to one of the region's largest food distribution centers, located on more than 100 acres off Laurens Road in Mauldin.

The campus has sorted and shipped groceries on behalf of Bi-Lo stores for decades, having originally been purchased by Bi-Lo founder Frank Outlaw in 1967. But with Bi-Lo’s impending exit from the Upstate grocery market, Ahold Delhaize is poised to take over, a senior logistics executive told The Post and Courier.

Doing business in Mauldin as ADUSA Distribution, the company will employ more than 800 people in its distribution enterprise. The senior supply chain leader for the region, Kevin Fifield, said he wants to hire as many people as he can who have worked with the distribution center's previous occupant, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

"We are taking over the whole campus," Fifield said. "So that's a pretty simple answer there. We're taking the whole thing."

With 62 new Food Lion stores opening across the Carolinas and Georgia and demand for groceries surging during the coronavirus pandemic, Fifield said his existing distribution centers in the Carolinas, Virginia and Pennsylvania have been pressed far beyond their capacity for peak efficiency. They function best when 80 percent full, he said. They've been pushing 95 percent.

"That's why Mauldin is so important to us," he said.

C&S Wholesale Grocer alerted the state of South Carolina on Feb. 5 that 366 people working at the distribution center would be laid off permanently in coming months as the grocery logistics behemoth winds down operations in South Carolina. C&S had been supplying stores for Bi-Lo owner Southeastern Grocers, but that will cease as the Bi-Lo banner shuts down this spring.

At full operations, about 825 worked at the distribution center last summer.

With the decision in June 2020 that ADUSA would be taking over the distribution center, Fifleld said, ADUSA approached C&S about ramping up operations there at the same time that C&S is moving out. By coordinating efforts, Fifield said, both companies are learning about each others' best practices and employees are experiencing the shortest possible period of unemployment.

More than 60 former Mauldin C&S workers have already started with ADUSA, commuting during the week to a distribution center in Elloree, S.C., and staying in hotels paid for by their new employer, Fifield said. These workers will lead training efforts once the Mauldin facility reopens under the ADUSA banner.

"That campus has a reputation of being a very well-run facility," Fifield said of Mauldin. "So it's sort of like the best Christmas present you ever got when you have something you know you desperately need, in another DC, and then you get such great people in such a great community."

Fifield spoke to The Post and Courier via video conference from his back porch in Salisbury, N.C. — home, too, of Food Lion's headquarters. He said he works from home a couple days a week but is mostly on the road visiting his distribution centers. Fifield was in Mauldin last week, and said he has tried to meet with all of the C&S workers in small groups to keep them up-to-date on upcoming changes, hiring opportunities and anything else on their minds. He said he has a Spanish translator on hand, too.

"We want to keep as many of those folks as humanly possible," he said.

The Mauldin distribution center is joining a network of 18 existing ADUSA Distribution facilities, six of which serve the Mid-Atlantic region.

The distribution center in Mauldin will be the largest in the group when it opens. The next two largest — in Salisbury and Dunn, N.C. — are 1.5 million square feet.

Fifield said ADUSA has already started "multi-million dollar" upgrades to the Mauldin facility's IT infrastructure, installing new cables throughout. He also has plans to modernize its "break pack" areas. These are where whole cases of material are broken up and redistributed into smaller crates for delivery to individual stores.

"You might need three bottles of fingernail polish remover, right?" Fifield said. "You don't need a whole case, which might be 24 in a case, but you only need three to make your shelf presentation look good. So we would pick three, along with a bunch of other individual items and send that to the stores."

ADUSA will take over operating leases for the buildings, occupied now by C&S Wholesale Grocers, and will buy the single building C&S owned on the campus, Fifield said.

Bi-Lo Inc. was the distribution center's original owner, but it sold most of the campus 20 years ago to R.A. Greenville Industrial Blvd., an LLC under the Altria Corp., one of the world's largest producers of tobacco and related products.

In 2005, Bi-Lo Inc.'s Dutch owner, Ahold (before it merged with Delhaize), sold the grocery-store chain to Lone Star Funds, a private equity firm that would later create Southeastern Grocers to manage Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie and its other grocery stores in the region.

Southeastern Grocers is now in the process of selling 62 stores, most of them Bi-Los, to Ahold Delhaize, a deal that includes 16 Upstate stores. Many other Bi-Lo stores have closed altogether.

"So we're coming home in a sense," Fifield said.

Simultaneously, 16 former Bi-Lo stores in the Upstate are in the process of transitioning to become Food Lion stores. Five already have made the transition, another 10 will in March, and another one — the store in Pendleton — will reopen as a Food Lion in April. Among those making the conversion in March are three stores in Greenville — Verdae, Kmart Plaza and Farrs Bridge Road.