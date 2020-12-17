Fluor Field is transforming again. This time a city street becomes a part-time event space.

GREENVILLE — For every evolution in the West End, a corresponding investment seems to go into the Greenville Drive's Fluor Field.

The original, $15 million pledge of the minor league baseball organization's owner in 2005 advanced downtown Greenville's budding redevelopment wave into the historic district. Three years ago, the city put up another $15 million.

And now, just as renovations to the stadium have been completed, the city of Greenville is prepared to spend another $2.55 million related to the ballpark it owns.

This time, the investment is more of an expansion — a further ode to the team's Major League affiliate Boston Red Sox, while at the same time giving a nod to Greenville's hometown baseball legend.

The "Jackson Way" project would transform Field Street, the small roadway that splits the stadium and a new apartment project across from Greenville High School, into a part-time event space.

The concept is similar to Boston's Jersey Street — formerly known as Yawkey Way — which is closed hours before game time and used to enhance the gameday experience.

As part of the project, the changes would mean the creation of a new complex of public restrooms in a section of downtown that doesn't have them.

Nearby, the city is planning to build new parking on property that could be developed in the future in tandem with the Greenville Transit Authority maintenance facility's prime real estate. The council voted to spend $1.75 million on the effort.

The plan, scheduled to be considered this week by City Council, was postponed to give more time for the city and the Drive organization to share the project outline with nearby Allen Temple A.M.E Church and other neighbors.

"It would just make sense to to be very kind to the people across the street," Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming said. "It looks wonderful for the community, but look how big it is."

The street would be redesigned, with pavers and lights strung above, similar to the ONE city plaza that involved the closing of two blocks of Laurens Street, which is still available to vehicle use when necessary.

Field Street would still be active when not closed as an event space, which would happen both on gamedays and for special events. The street, framed by decorative entry signs that read "Jackson Way," would become a one-way road with bollards erected when closed.

The transformation would be in tandem with Charlotte-based Woodfield Development's ongoing .408 Jackson project, a six-story complex of 237 luxury apartments on a triangular-shaped 3 acres across from Greenville High School and next to the main railroad along Augusta Street.

The apartment project is a reference to legendary hometown Major League player Shoeless Joe Jackson's batting average in his first year, which remains a rookie record.

The project involves moving the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum to the corner of Field and South Markley streets.

It is a fundamental transformation and one that plays into an overall redevelopment of the surrounding area into an entertainment district, when 20 years ago it was a neglected sector littered with hypodermic needles.

In recent years, the presence of places like the food collective Gather GVL, Smiley's Acoustic Cafe and the new South Carolina Children's Theater have developed organically, Mayor Knox White said.

“Our timing makes everybody look very smart," White said, "but our timing was just very fortunate to pull it all together. It all comes together. It's all one story."

The project is an evolution of Fluor Field from a mostly inside-the-park experience to one that can take place outside, Drive owner Craig Brown said.

In 2017, the city contributed $15 million in tourism and hospitality related money to fund improvements to the park such as the entrances, club suites and seating atop the "Green Monster" replica of Fenway Park.

Last week, Major League Baseball announced changes to the minor league teams it will soon solely govern. The negotiations involve the likely contraction of minor league teams. The Drive are safe from contraction, in large part because of investments into the park and assurances of future success and commitment, Brown said.

“Knowing this project was underway was just another way of demonstrating to the Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball the strength of our partnership and that we’re very committed to making sure baseball in Greenville is the best it can be."

The team also was promoted from Class A status to Class A Advanced.

As part of the agreement, the city will extend the team's lease another six years, to 2032.

The introduction of public restrooms will provide needed facilities, White said. The next-closest public restrooms are at Falls Park, several blocks away.

While the council didn't vote on the Jackson Way project, it did move forward on acquiring a piece of land just beyond the left-field wall along the railroad tracks that will be used for parking.

The council voted to spend $1.75 million from its parking fund to cover acquisition of the .72-acre sliver, which sits mostly within railroad right-of-way, and construction of 50 new parking spaces.

The property is connected to the Greenville Transit Authority's maintenance station, a prime piece of real estate that will be developed when the bus system moves its facility to Rutherford Road. It can be repurposed in the future, White said.

The city will soon reveal details of an upcoming West End parking garage, he said.