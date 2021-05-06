Flooring store to open on Roper Mountain, $5.85M home sale: Upstate business notes

A grocery store turned church is about to take on its third life as Floor and Decor opens at 401 Roper Mountain Road in Greenville.

The 80,000 square foot store, which will employ 50, opens on May 13. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Professionals in the home construction, home improvement and repair, and real estate industries are invited to schedule a tour of the store by texting 864PRO to 26786.

The Atlanta-based company is celebrating the opening by giving away a $5,000 gift card. Registration for that prize begins May 13 and end June 12. Enter at floormakeovergreenville.com.

According to a company news release, Floor and Decor operated 135 locations in 31 states as of the end of 2020. The Greenville store is the chain's first in the Upstate and its second in South Carolina. It opened a store in North Charleston in October 2019.

7-figure home sales

Recent million-dollar residential sales in the Upstate.

Quick hits

A job fair for positions with BMW Upstate will be held May 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at MAU Workforce Solutions, 7993 Pelham Road in Greenville. Starting pay is $17.70 to $18.70, with night shift employees eligible for a $500 starting bonus. According to a news release, The Blood Connection will also be at the job fair accepting blood donations until noon. More information is available at mau.com/jobfair.

If you've noticed caps and gowns downtown and wondered why, Clemson University graduation is this week at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Master's and Doctoral graduates walked on May 5. The undergraduate schedule is May 6 for the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities, College of Education, and College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences; May 7 for the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences, and the College of Business; and May 8 for the College of Science, and College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences.

United Community Bank, which is in the process of moving its headquarters to Greenville, ranked top in consumer banking customer satisfaction in the southeast, a position they company has occupied for seven of the past eight years in the annual J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

The rundown

A union dispute is causing issues at the Port of Charleston's new terminal, with shipping companies refusing to use the facility until the matter is resolved.

Lufthansa increased an existing 787 Dreamliner order, handing more work to Boeing's consolidated North Charleston manufacturing line that only recently began delivering aircraft after a delay cause by airframe flaws.

"South Carolina lawmakers gave the nod to wine-tasting rooms to help secure a $400 million investment by California winemaker E.J. Gallo in Chester County," The Post and Courier's Jessica Holdman reports.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.