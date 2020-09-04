'Flame looking for fuel': Clemson wastewater hints at virus rise, with students on the way

CLEMSON — Wastewater data suggests coronavirus infections could be picking up again in Clemson, and the university plans to step up monitoring as students soon return to campus.

The university's leading wastewater expert, Professor David Freedman, is setting up 12 coronavirus monitoring stations at manholes around campus to watch for localized spikes in the virus when freshman move into dorms next week. In-person classes resume Sept. 21.

"Our initial plan was that we would test the head (wastewater) works and see if activity picks up before we start to sample upstream," Freedman said. "But we've decided to start sampling those locations right away."

Freedman has monitored wastewater in the Clemson area since May for evidence of community spread of COVID-19.

Wastewater analysis has for decades aided researchers trying to spot polio, norovirus, antibiotic-resistant bacteria and opioid abuse in populations. Freedman and Sean Norman at the University of South Carolina say it also helps spot a COVID-19 outbreak before it has a chance to spread out of control. Norman has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to collect samples from 11 plants in three states to develop best practices for analysis. Freedman’s work has focused on Clemson and the Greenville-based sewer utility Renewable Water Resources (ReWa).

Any reading of more than 100,000 copies of the virus per liter of wastewater indicates "significant concern," meaning large numbers of infected individuals are likely. North of 1 million virus copies is a "major concern," according to Freedman, and means a high number of people are infected.

"The situation on campus is good," Freedman said. "We keep bouncing around from low detect to non detect."

The Post and Courier reached out to Clemson University's administration for comment Thursday morning about other safety preparations for students coming back but had not received a response by Thursday evening.

Freedman thought the town of Clemson, where virus levels popped to nearly 4 million in June, made a breakthrough against the disease by mid-August with levels dropping below 100,000 copies of virus per liter of wastewater.

But then students started coming back.

On Aug. 25, the most recent date for which virus readings in Clemson-area wastewater are available, the count of virus copies per liter of wastewater surged to 800,000. Levels from the town of Pendleton, which shares its wastewater operation with Clemson, have also remained high — never sinking below 100,000 since Freedman started taking readings.

With an eye toward other college communities, Clemson's jump to 800,000 ahead if in-person classes worries Freedman.

"I'm just reading that there's a concern about fatigue among people getting tired of it all and letting their guard down," Freedman said. "We have seen what happened in Columbia at the University of South Carolina. It was a meltdown."

With nearly 1,200 cases tallied since classes started Aug. 18, USC leads the nation in COVID-19 infections. Last month, the University of North Carolina halted all in-person instruction after outbreaks occurred at multiple dorms. Furman University earlier this week suspended a fraternity for four years after nearly 60 percent of students attending an off-campus party became infected with COVID-19.

Online instruction at Clemson launched on Aug. 19, and the university plans to add some in-person instruction starting Sept. 21. With roughly 60 percent of students living off-campus, Clemson has for more than two weeks witnessed an influx of young people. When the 25,000-student university is at full capacity, it will more than double the town's population.

The city of Clemson was quiet mid-morning on Thursday when Keri Branch took a stroll down College Avenue for a back-to-school shopping trip with her mother and two daughters.

"This is the first time I've been in downtown Clemson in six months," the Anderson resident said. "It's so weird. It's the beginning of September, and it's completely dead."

Branch and her mother wore masks in compliance with the town's mandatory face-covering ordinance, first enacted June 25 and recently extended through Oct. 23. With another surge of students expected next week as freshmen move into on-campus dorms, the town has stepped up enforcement of the mask ordinance.

Freedman said he has witnessed most people complying with the mask ordinance but said he wishes all stores had monitors at the front door to enforce it.

A Post and Courier reporter visited six businesses large and small within city limits on Thursday and found the vast majority of customers and workers were complying. Despite signs clearly posted on storefronts, however, the occasional shopper walked the aisles maskless.

Surges in coronavirus infections occurred after Memorial Day and again after the Fourth of July. This coming weekend, with thousands of Clemson students back in town, leads into Labor Day on Monday.

"If Clemson University is going to have a successful transition to in-person classes, it will rely on people following social distancing," Freedman said. "The data is telling us there are still a lot of infected individuals."

"It's a flame looking for fuel."