Fix for problematic Greenville land development rule revealed, set for more discussion

Greenville County unveiled a new plan June 8 that, if adopted, would replace an embattled land development rule that particularly affects the county’s unzoned rural areas.

A newly created committee got its first look at the proposed fix to Article 3.1 of the county’s land development regulations, peppered county planning staff members with questions and decided to reconvene on June 10 for further discussion about the rule.

The rule was first enacted in 2018 in an attempt by the council to create limits to residential development in rural areas. But the rule’s vague wording has led to its use as a cudgel by both developers and residents when county planning commission decisions don’t go their way.

Now, with at least five lawsuits filed against the county and 13th Circuit Judge Ned Miller urging county leaders to fix a rule he said may be unconstitutional, the County Council chairman Willis Meadows has sought to repeal the rule in its entirety.

But council members, stakeholders and residents urged a replacement instead, so Meadows created a committee to study options.

With input from stakeholders, including the Homebuilders Association of Greenville, Upstate Forever, resident groups and Councilman Chris Harrison, a former planner, the county’s planning staff has proposed a replacement for council to consider.

It is still a working draft and the council may modify it as it moves ahead. It would go to the council’s committee of the whole for approval before it comes before the full council as an ordinance amendment, which would require a public hearing.

Meadows said he has questions about the plan but largely supports it. It would be up to him when it appears on the council’s agenda for consideration.

Rather than a separate section of the county’s land development regulations, it would work new language into the existing framework of the county rules.

The replacement language would still address environmental and infrastructure impacts and it would indirectly address density, though it would not add specific density requirements to unzoned areas as previous attempts to correct the rule would have done. Rather, it would add open space requirements and expand buffers around developments to maintain the appearance of trees and green space.

“Greenville is called Greenville, so how green do we want it to be?” said Rashida-Jeffers Campbell, the county’s subdivision administrator.

Campbell said since the county doesn’t have a true land conservation plan, but has a “clear demand and request to protect these areas” in the rural parts of the county from rampant development, it needs to set regulations that will maintain the rural character while providing avenues for development.

“How can we begin to conserve the character and the quality of these areas but still allow development to occur,” she said. “Because it’s coming at a fast rate. So if you don’t provide some restriction, it’s just going to go.”

Paula Gucker, the assistant county administrator for community planning, development and public works, said the proposal would provide more distinction between what is allowed to be developed and what’s not, and would add more protection than currently exists.

“So you’re not going to see what you see today in the unzoned areas or the rural areas. You’re going to see a better way to protect that and a better way to manage that so you keep more of the green in that subdivision versus what you see currently,” Gucker said.

The draft has three main components.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Rural conservation subdivisions

The new plan would add design standards for all major subdivisions in unzoned areas that would require a 50-foot buffer around the property and require developers to add an evergreen screening if vegetation doesn’t already exist.

The plan also would require 30 percent of developable land to be retained as open space. For subdivisions where more than 40 percent of land is undevelopable — on a mountainside development, for instance — that requirement would be waived.

It would allow developers to build on the county’s minimum of 6,000 square-foot lots where sewer service is accessible. Most of the unzoned areas are not accessed by sewer, so larger lots would be required.

Tee Coker, Greenville County Planning Director, said not requiring larger lot sizes would allow developers flexibility since the county would require more open space and larger buffers to create the rural look it hopes to maintain in its unzoned regions.

“We’re more interested in what the final product looks like, not an individual lot,” he said.

Within the framework the county rules would provide, he said it would entrust the development community to build houses and styles that the market would support.

Historic sites, endangered species

The plan would require developers to list on plans and protect historic structures, cemeteries and any locations of endangered species or sensitive wildlife habitats.

That was a section of the existing Article 3.1 that environmental advocates had pushed to preserve in any replacement efforts. A number of sites in the northern areas of the county have endangered plant species like the bunched arrowhead that have been found on development sites.

County roads

Any county roads accessed by the development must be widened to current county standards along the extent of the property being developed, according to the draft plan. That would be 22 feet for smaller subdivisions and 24 feet for larger subdivisions.

A left turn lane would be required for any subdivisions with more than 90 houses.

Councilman Lynn Ballard, who is chairing the ad-hoc committee and represents large unzoned areas in southern Greenville, said the replacement proposal was a good start.

“I think we all realize we’re not going to come up with a perfect document,” he said. But, the county council wanted to lay the groundwork for what how it wants to grow. It may require changes down the road, he said, and “there may be some trial and error.”