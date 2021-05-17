Five Forks Area Plan, seeking to manage rapid growth, begins county approval process

The reimagined Five Forks Area Plan received its first public airing in an approval process that will take three months.

If passed, it will guide the future development of a traffic-clogged community that has grown at an incredible pace over the past decade.

The area’s residents see a future for the community where growth continues but clear-cutting land does not, and where the county adds parks, bicycle lanes and sidewalks in an unincorporated suburb that is also among the state’s most prosperous. Household incomes are double the average in the rest of the county, and housing is among the most sought after despite frustrating rush hour commutes along busy state roads.

Some of those residents spoke May 17 at the hearing that kickstarted the plan’s approval process. It will be introduced May 18 at Greenville County Council and will receive hearings by the county planning commission and the council’s planning and development committees, as well as three readings by the full council. If all stays on schedule, it could be effective by Aug. 18.

The plan itself is a guide and is not enforceable on its own. Much like the county’s comprehensive plan, it lends weight to decisions by staff and council. If the county adopts overlay districts, such as an environmental overlay suggested in the plan, those would carry the weight of law.

Five Forks residents began working on the plan in May 2018 and held work sessions and community meetings to develop drafts, said Tyler Stone, planning manager with the county.

Residents want to preserve environmental aspects that remain in an area once known for open fields and stands of trees. They want to lay clear guidelines for future development and infrastructure improvements to reduce traffic congestion.

The plan calls on County Council to create three overlay districts to govern future development. Those overlays include one with specific rules for new subdivisions, one with enhanced environmental protections, like 150 foot buffers from streams and protection for existing trees, and one for commercial design to improve pedestrian access and eliminate future ‘big box’ style commercial centers.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

“What our plan addresses is continuing to develop the Five Forks area, but in a way such that we all want to continue to live in this part of Greenville County,” said Jerry Brown, part of the advisory committee that drafted the plan.

All three council members who represent portions of Five Forks — Chris Harrison, Butch Kirven and Dan Tripp — called it a thorough plan that had their support.

“A lot of these are tough issues, but they handle them well and they do their homework,” Harrison said about the community that put the plan together. “That’s what I appreciated the most about the entire group.”

No one spoke in opposition to the plan at the public hearing.

In other action, the county held public hearings for the following rezoning requests: