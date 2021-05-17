Five Forks Area Plan, seeking to manage rapid growth, begins county approval process

The reimagined Five Forks Area Plan received its first public airing in an approval process that will take three months.
If passed, it will guide the future development of a traffic-clogged community that has grown at an incredible pace over the past decade.
The area’s residents see a future for the community where growth continues but clear-cutting land does not, and where the county adds parks, bicycle lanes and sidewalks in an unincorporated suburb that is also among the state’s most prosperous. Household incomes are double the average in the rest of the county, and housing is among the most sought after despite frustrating rush hour commutes along busy state roads.
Some of those residents spoke May 17 at the hearing that kickstarted the plan’s approval process. It will be introduced May 18 at Greenville County Council and will receive hearings by the county planning commission and the council’s planning and development committees, as well as three readings by the full council. If all stays on schedule, it could be effective by Aug. 18.
The plan itself is a guide and is not enforceable on its own. Much like the county’s comprehensive plan, it lends weight to decisions by staff and council. If the county adopts overlay districts, such as an environmental overlay suggested in the plan, those would carry the weight of law.
Five Forks residents began working on the plan in May 2018 and held work sessions and community meetings to develop drafts, said Tyler Stone, planning manager with the county.
Residents want to preserve environmental aspects that remain in an area once known for open fields and stands of trees. They want to lay clear guidelines for future development and infrastructure improvements to reduce traffic congestion.
The plan calls on County Council to create three overlay districts to govern future development. Those overlays include one with specific rules for new subdivisions, one with enhanced environmental protections, like 150 foot buffers from streams and protection for existing trees, and one for commercial design to improve pedestrian access and eliminate future ‘big box’ style commercial centers.
“What our plan addresses is continuing to develop the Five Forks area, but in a way such that we all want to continue to live in this part of Greenville County,” said Jerry Brown, part of the advisory committee that drafted the plan.
All three council members who represent portions of Five Forks — Chris Harrison, Butch Kirven and Dan Tripp — called it a thorough plan that had their support.
“A lot of these are tough issues, but they handle them well and they do their homework,” Harrison said about the community that put the plan together. “That’s what I appreciated the most about the entire group.”
No one spoke in opposition to the plan at the public hearing.
In other action, the county held public hearings for the following rezoning requests:
- Star EV, an electric golf cart manufacturer on Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville, plans to expand operations to an adjacent site to add up to 60 workers to a company that is fast-growing and already employs 90 people, said Jamie McCutchen, representing the company. The expansion would require a zoning change from residential to service district for the four-acre site.
- Homes of Hope wants to rezone 14 acres at 8699 White Horse Road for a neighborhood with a mixture of market rate and affordable houses. Half of the houses would be affordable and marketed to families in the $50,000 to $90,000 income range, said Don Oglesby, CEO of Homes of Hope. The subdivision would be located next to Armstrong Elementary School.
- Chris Hill of Scout Realty Group wants to rezone 16 acres at 200 Mill Street and New Circle Road in Travelers Rest from vacant industrial land to residential for a subdivision. Mark Brannon, representing Hill, said they planned to do a small subdivision with large lots on the site, which he said would be next to a future campus of Grace Church to the south of the property.
- Blake Dexter, a developer from Atlanta wants to rezone 25 acres at 6902 Augusta Road to industrial to build an industrial building.
- A developer wants to build 8 rental townhomes on 1.75 acres in a residential area on South Welcome Road and Julian Avenue near Old Easley Bridge Road. Willis Holliday, representing John Thomas Latham, said they wanted to build four duplexes in an area where a number of mobile home parks are nearby “to beautify that area.” Two residents spoke against the plan. Each said they wanted to keep the single family zoning for the property and did not want rental units near their homes.
- Dennis Floyd Mann of Carolina Outdoor Care, a tree service company, said he wants to rezone a site at 86 S. Fairfield Road from suburban to industrial for a wood chip recycling business. He already operates a commercial business in a non-conforming suburban-zoned property that he is seeking to bring into compliance, Mann said. The county doesn’t have a wood chip recycler now and his business would allow tree companies to recycle their wood chips, which he hopes to sell to a renewable power company in Georgia.
- Ben Fuller wants to rezone two vacant residential lots along Poinsett Highway at Skyland Drive across from a long-vacant Ingles store as commercial property so he can market and sell them, he said. He said he didn’t yet have a buyer for the site. Most of the properties nearby are single family residential. “I think you’re going to find that the residents around there are going to be opposed to it if they don’t know what’s going to go there,” said Council Chairman Willis Meadows, though no one spoke in opposition at the hearing.