Fitesa Simpsonville announces $100 million expansion in Greenville County

Fitesa Simpsonville announced Thursday a $100 million expansion of its Greenville County operations that will create 40 jobs over the next 5 years.

The nonwoven fabrics manufacturing company located on Simpsonville's South East Main Street is expanding its existing facility, according to statements from the Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC) and the office of Gov. Henry McMaster. The expansion includes a new production line to make material specifically for healthcare customers.

The company anticipates the expansion will be complete in 2023.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Greenville County a $100,000 grant for costs related to the expansion.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Simpsonville. Fitesa’s culture of innovation and continuous improvement has contributed to our success in Simpsonville,” Fitesa U.S. and Canada Managing Senior Vice President Ricardo Fasolo said in the statement. “We have the healthcare market as part of our strategic focus, and we are positive that these new investments will be able to add even more value to our customers, employees and stakeholders.”

Fitesa's Simpsonville location is one of the company's 25 locations across the world.

“The Fitesa announcement is a very welcome addition to our ever-expanding community," said Simpsonville City Administrator Dianna Garacely in the GADC. "Simpsonville has one of the most rapidly growing and diverse economies in the State, made possible by the influx of new residents who add to our workforce and support our local economy.”